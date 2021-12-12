For Christmas lunches and dinners, and in general whenever there are celebrations, it is good to have some at home folding and portable table, that can be easily moved and stored when not in use and that helps us comfortably welcome family and friends when we invite them. They can be large dining tables or smaller auxiliary tables to serve snacks or a snack in the living area … It depends on the needs and interests of each one.

In particular, this year in which health recommendations affect the need to keep distancesHaving an extra table to further separate the diners is even more interesting. It could be a folding table like the rectangular one in the cover image that is priced at 193.56 euros. The problem is that due to its delivery time, it would not arrive before Christmas, but we have prepared a list of others that do, and including cheaper options.

Eervff Folding Table Dining Table Simple Home Apartment Small Rectangular Dining Table Stall Outdoor Portable Long Table 2-6 Seats

In addition to the dining table, another option is in the auxiliary. A set of four extra tables classic style from Amazon Basics is priced at 51.40 euros.





Amazon Basics Set of 4 Extra Classic TV Dining Tables with Stand, Espresso Brown

A study table with folding top made of unvarnished beech, 100×60 cm, which we can give multiple uses, we find it for 59 euros.





Aranaz – Study Table Folding Top Beech Without Varnish, 100 x 60 cm

A 120×80 cm folding table Like the one in the image on these lines, it has a price of 80 euros.





Castelmerlino Double folding table Larch 120×80 cm

A round folding table We found it blank for 71.38 euros.





Garden House Garage 91 Round Folding Table 120cm White Catering GH91

A 60cm square portable folding table, valid as an auxiliary, there is one for 34.94 euros.





Hersig – Portable Folding Square Table 60 cm Wooden Side Table with Metallic Legs

From Homcom, this folding dining table with wheels, is priced at 85.99 euros.





HOMCOM Folding Dining Table with Wheels Multifunctional Shelf for Dining Room Living Room Side Table 3 Shapes Saved Space Wood Read: New Philips PicoPix Max TV, features, price and technical sheet

Other multifunctional folding table in white we found it for 49.95 euros.





KG KITGARDEN – Multifunctional Folding Table, 84x84x74cm, White, Folding C84

A rectangular wooden table small in beige is worth 31 euros.





La Bolata Small Rectangular Wooden Table, Beige, 50x70x70 cm

A ultra resistant multipurpose folding table from Lifetime we found it for 52.95 euros.





LIFETIME 4428 – Ultra-resistant multipurpose folding table, UV100, 122x61x56 – 91.5 cm

The side table with folding wings of the photo on these lines is worth 92.90 euros.





Side Table with Folding Wings, Kitchen Table, Finished in Artik White and Canadian Oak, Fly Model, Measurements: 77 cm (Length) x 31-140 cm (Width) x 79 cm (Height)

A folding and portable catering table, rectangular and blank, it costs 49.50 euros.





150 cm White Portable Rectangular Folding Catering Table | GH91 | Multipurpose Table: Camping, Events in Outdoor or Indoor Spaces | Resin Table and Steel Legs | 2-4 People and Load of 150kg

A folding table with rattan finish We found brown for 80.30 euros.





Resol Easy Rattan 180 Folding Table, Brown, 183 x 76 x 74 cm

A table height adjustable portable folding There is one for 71.35 euros.





Sunflo 1.2m Height Adjustable Folding Camping Table Portable Indoor Outdoor Picnic BBQ Table with Handle, 4FT

A solid acacia wood table of Vida XL, for interior or exterior, we find it for 109.99 euros.





vidaXL Solid Acacia Wood Folding Garden Table Stand Kitchen Dining Bistro Camping Terrace Patio Outdoor Durable Sturdy 90x90x75 cm

And we close with this camping table in black aluminum, which can also be used in various ways and has a price of 65.99 euros.





WOLTU Aluminum Camping Table Folding Table Dining Garden Table Work Table Balcony Table Picnic Table Rolling Board High Load Capacity 104 x 69 x 70cm, Black CPT8134sz

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

