Ironies of life, plus-size people spend their lives recommending “for our own good” that we do sports – it goes without saying that one thing does not take away from the other, we fully enjoy our Zumba classes or giving it a hard time. crossfit like anyone- but nevertheless, It’s hard to find sportswear in our size …

Fortunately, this is changing and firms like Nike already offer us garments for less normative silhouettes. In addition, throughout Black Friday -until November 30- we have a 25% discount (cumulative with other offers) with the code: GAME21Yes, you must be subscribed to Nike Member, something totally free and that will only take a few minutes).





Padded coat with maxi Nike logo on the back in khaki green and design at the knee height by 119.99 89.99 euros.

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel





Medium support sports bra in white top and Nike logo in black by 29.99 22.49 euros.

Padless Medium Support Sports Bra (Plus Size) – Women





Windbreaker type jacket with zip closure and flower print with double discount thanks to the code: GAME21 by 99.99 79.97 59.98 euros.

Nike Sportswear Femme jacket





Leggings high waist for running in black with XL logo on the calf by 49.99 37.47 28.10 euros.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Running Leggings





Sweatpants type jogger cream color with elastic waistband by 44.99 33.97 25.48 euros.

Nike Sportswear Trend Pants





Bra with a mauve top silhouette and the word Nike in iridescent silver in the center by 34.99 27.99 20.98 euros.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Bra





Lightweight orange jacket with utility design and adjustable hood by 99.99 79.99 59.98 euros.

Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Jacket





Manufactured from 75% recycled materials resulting in a breathable fabric that prevents sweat from sticking to the skin, we have these leggings with houndstooth print for 59.99 44.97 33.73 euros.

Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash Leggings





The girls with a large chest we need a high support, especially if we are going to perform high impact exercises. This sports bra meets the requirements for 54.99 41.24 euros.

High Support Sports Bra (Plus Size) – Women





These Dri-Fit leggings in black with transparencies on the back have a breathable fabric and we find it doubled down by 54.99 41.47 31.10 euros.





With adjustable hood, design oversize and front pocket we have this gray sweatshirt for training or for our looks plus casual by 59.99 44.97 33.73 euros.

Training Hoodie (Plus Size) – Women





T-shirt with maxi logo and design oversize with breathable fabric to prevent sweat from sticking while we train hard for 34.99 27.97 20.98 euros.

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run T-Shirt





Lightweight lime green windbreaker jacket with front pockets and cut at the hips by 89.99 67.47 50.60 euros.

Nike Sportswear Swoosh Jacket





Long-sleeved crew neck T-shirt with different textures and a silhouette oversize by 59.99 47.97 35.98 euros.





Other windbreaker that we do not want to miss is this one in pink, with a zip closure and adjustable hem by 69.99 57.97 41.98 euros.

Jacket (Large size) – Woman





