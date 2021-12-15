Irregular pharmacies: The Health Protection Agency of the Government of Mexico City (AGEPSA) carried out health visits to 722 pharmacies this year. Of which 15 of them totally suspended activities due to irregularities such as marketing fractionated drugs or out of their original packaging. As well as with expired expiration date, and sale of medical samples.

Requested 37 other pharmacies to comply with the standards designed

It also asked 37 other pharmacies to comply with standards designed for patient safety. Which, go to buy medicines in these establishments.

In all cases, AGEPSA informed those responsible for the pharmacies about the sanitary measures to be carried out. In order to guarantee the proper handling and correct sale of the products they offer to the public.

During the supervision of another 17 pharmacies, direct sale to the public of undenatured ethyl alcohol was detected. Which is prohibited and proceeded to its assurance.

Irregular pharmacies: 2.54 tons of undenatured ethyl alcohol have been secured

It should be noted that this year, 2.54 tons of undenatured ethyl alcohol have been secured. Well, the intake of ethyl alcohol can have serious health consequences such as permanent damage to vital organs such as liver, kidneys, brain, with a high risk of death.

Homeopathic medicines were also found with deficiencies in their presentation or expiration.

AGEPSA reported that the reasons for the suspension of activities of pharmacies are diverse and each one of them represents a probable risk to the health of the population.

Main causes for suspension

Among the main causes for suspension are the marketing of drugs that are divided or out of their original packaging. With expired expiration date, sale of medical samples and prohibited medicines and supplies that are owned by the Public Sector and sell antibiotics without a prescription.

The Sanitary Protection Agency of Mexico City assured that it will reinforce during 2022 the monitoring of the operation of pharmacies so that they guarantee compliance with sanitary regulations for the benefit of the health of the population.

In the second year of the pandemic, 7,476 pharmacies debuted

On the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the opening of pharmacies in the country. In October 2021, the number of businesses of this type increased by 7,476 units compared to a year earlier.

Of the total number of pharmacies in the country, 40% sell generic drugs, which are the ones that have had the least price increases, if anything, an increase of up to 4% so far this year, said the CEO of Farmacias La Generosa, Jaime López.

In October 2021, 93,402 pharmacies were counted, either independent, national or regional chains and self-service, an increase of 8.7% compared to the 85,926 in October 2020, according to the Knobloch Group.

Of the total of pharmacies, 51% belong to national chains, 22% to regional chains, 12% to self-service stores and 15% to independent businesses.

