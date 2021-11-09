Last weekend the N7 Day, the annual celebration of Mass effect, so that BioWare provided us with a few statistics based on the decisions of users in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This data certainly gives us some pretty cool stuff when it comes to character loyalty, and even the most popular difficulty levels.

Without further ado, here we share all this information, just keep in mind that there are spoilers below:

– ‘Normal’ is the most popular difficulty level in Mass Effect 1 and 2, but ‘Casual’ wins in Mass Effect 3.

– Higher difficulty levels were only chosen by a small number of players.

– The vast majority of players chose the ‘red’ ending in Mass Effect 3, destroying the Reapers.

– 15 percent of users never recruited Garrus, something that is unthinkable

– 97 percent of gamers recruited Diana Allers, the reporter played by Jessica Chobot in Mass Effect 3

– 69 percent of players chose to save the Citadel Council in Mass Effect

– 85 percent of players chose Anderson to become the representative of humanity on the Council

– 23 percent of players stuck with the default name of John or Jane Shepard

❗ Spoilers Ahead ❗ The choices are endless in #MassEffect Legendary Edition. Are there any that surprise you? # N7Day pic.twitter.com/zZpk4TgKcO – Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 8, 2021

As you can already see, this remastered trilogy certainly breathed new life into the franchise, and with a new Mass effect on the way, there is no better time than now to be a fan of this incredible RPG saga.

Editor’s note: Wow, the truth is this figure is much higher than I imagined. I can’t even think what Mass Effect would be like without Garrus, especially since he’s one of the best characters in the entire series and in my opinion, RPGs too.

Via: BioWare