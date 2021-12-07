Christmas is approaching and with them gifts and details with our loved ones. Sport can be very present on these dates and also at a very good price and that is why we show you a selection of gifts for the Invisible Friend or Christmas perfect for lovers of this world:

Exercise accessories

Skipping rope TOQIBO





The jumping exercise is one of the most complete since it works the whole body and this ropeless rope it is the last revolution. It is controlled through a screen and has four configurable values ​​of weight, time, calories and speed.

Its price is 12.74 euros (before 14.99 euros).

TOQIBO High Speed ​​Jump Rope Cordless Jump Rope Crossfit, Boxing, MMA Jump Rope Adjustable Length 2 Ways of Fitness Workout at Home, Office or Gym

Arena swimming goggles





If your invisible friend is a swimmer or is lucky enough to have climatized pool for this winter, this gift is a good choice. These goggles have lenses with UV protection and anti-fog film as well as a self-adjusting nose and split strap perfect for triathlons and all types of swimming.

Its price is 13.49 euros (before 19.95 euros).

Arena The One Swimming Goggles, Unisex Adult, Gray (Clear / Gray / White), one size

Rebainer Innovagoods Resistance Band Set





Are bands They are perfect for exercising the body at home since they are adjustable and transportable. Includes various colored bands, hooks and a fabric bag for storage.

Its price is 14.80 euros.

Resistance Bands Set With Rebainer Innovagoods Accessories

Dumbbells

electronics

Sigma Odometer





Boost your outings in bike with this device that offers functions such as current speed, distance traveled and total, travel time and time. It is waterproof and counts up to 1100 hours of sports routine with battery powered.

Its price is 11.90 euros (before 18.90 euros).

Sigma Bc 5.16 Wired Odometer

Unotec Smartband 6T activity bracelet





The activity bracelets They are one more element in our routines and this model is quite affordable for all budgets. You can measure your heart rate, steps, quality of sleep, distance traveled, calories consumed as well as incorporating body temperature control.

Its price is 12.04 euros.

Unotec Smartband 6T Activity Bracelet White

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C activity bracelet





A model of bracelet more advanced that measures heart rate, sleep monitoring, steps, distance and calories. It is waterproof and has an autonomy of up to 14 days with a USB charging port.

Its price is 9.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C black Activity bracelet

Novalight digital pedometer





Its different shape allows hang it up from anywhere without being uncomfortable in our training. It has a sleep sensor in addition to calories and a routine memory of up to 7 days.

Its price is 9.99 euros (before 13.59 euros).

Novalight 3D Digital Pedometer with Clip for Men, Women and Kids, Walking Step Counter, Precise Steps and Walking Distance Calorie Counter, 7-Day Memory

Energy Sistem sports headphones





If you like to enjoy your sports moments with music, these headphones they are a good choice. They have an ergonomic design that adapts to the contour of the neck, multifunction buttons, integrated microphone and 10 hours of autonomy.

Its price is 10.82 euros.

Energy Sistem Neckband 3 Sports Headphones Rose Gold

Sports camera





If you want to immortalize your best sports moments, this camera 720p / 30fps HD resolution is ideal. Includes floating grip, attachment loop, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, camera frame mount with adapter, basic mount with one screw, and much more.

Its price is 12.99 euros.

Rollei AC300 Plus Action Camera

Sportswear

Joma Crew Iv T-shirt





This T shirt It is made with sustainable materials that make up a durable fabric that does not fray. It is breathable and its design fits perfectly to the trunk.

Its price is 9.99 euros (before 12.99 euros).

Nike Trophy Sports Top





Available in various colors, this top It is perfect for training in the gym or at home. It’s soft in texture and features logo prints on the low elastic band and spaghetti straps.

Its price is 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

Puma Core Trousers





A garment comfortable polycotton intensity and front logo detail for moments of yesteryear. It has pockets and elastic at the waist for a better fit.

Its price 12 euros (before 30 euros).

Reebok Classic Fold Long Socks





The socks They are a truly important garment as they protect our feet, which are the engine of the body. This pack of tall models of 3 units have different prints and reinforcements in the heel and toe areas.

Its price is 9.99 euros (before 12.99 euros).

Reebok Long Classic Fold

Other add-ons

Dice for Yoga





If you have a partner yogiYou will love this gift as it inspires and supports multiple poses. Includes 7 wooden dice with different images.

Its price is 5.10 euros.

Anandice InnovaGoods Yoga Dice

Puma water bottle





Stay hydrated in all your workouts with this bottle 0.6 l capacity and a see-through design. It features the brand’s logo and the screw cap has an anti-spill system.

Its price is 14 euros.

Sportstyle training water bottle

