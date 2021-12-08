December is the quintessential month of gifts (along with the first days of January, of course), both for Santa Claus and for the number of invisible friends we usually sign up for. Giving and receiving gifts is a pleasure and one of the favorite moments of the year for many people.

The problem comes when we look at our bank account and realize that, even with the extra pay, it will be difficult to adjust to all the expenses for the month. So today we have prepared a list of gift ideas for less than 30 euros for this Christmas for every taste:

Beauty gifts





This case includes two of the most iconic products of the beauty line of Yves saint laurent: the concealer and highlighter Touche Éclat and a mini lipstick Rouge pur Couture on tone 01. 36.56 euros 23 euros.





Continuing with recognized firms we find this chest of Dior, which includes a mascara Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD and the iconic lipstick Rouge Dior in mini format. 26.95 euros.

Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Hd Chest





Also in the field beauty we found this case of Lancôme designed to create simple eye makeup, including mascara Monsieur Big Mascara, a miniature eyeliner from Le crayon khôl and a mini eye make-up remover bottle Bi-Facil. 33.50 euros 21.75 euros.

Lancôme Monsieur Big Case





If we change our third and look for something to give as a gift for lip makeup, this Charlotte Tilbury case is ideal. Since it includes three miniatures of lipsticks with collagen, in three different colors, for 24.99 euros.

Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons





Another option beauty is to give away products skicare like this Sephora case with eight different masks, for both face and body for 28.99 euros.

Case of 8 face and body masks





Or like this Garnier case, a very low cost gift that includes a Classic Moisturizing Medium Tone BB cream with SPF15 and his Organic Cannabis Serum for 12.99 euros.

Garnier routine care kit

Gifts of everything a little





If we are going to give someone who loves to always have everything close at hand and in order, or who simply enjoys writing, the Paperblanks notebooks are a most beautiful option. 27.95 euros.

Blue Notebook by Paperblanks





A book is always a good gift and The devil is a woman is the latest collaboration of the writer Elena Gallén with the illustrator Sara Herranz. A “reinterpretation of the femme fatale“ideal to give to our friends. 23.50 euros 22.32 euros.





We all want the moon, or so we have been led to believe in all romantic stories and movies. Whether it is true or not, the reality is that this lamp it’s a gift super original. 19.99 euros.





Another different but very interesting option is this scented candle making kit at home, ideal for those who do not stop doing things at all times. 29.95 euros.

Scented candle making kit





The reusable water bottles are also a good gift both for day to day and to take to the gym or on a trip. Especially if they have a design and pattern as beautiful as this one. 26.90 euros.

Stamped glass bottle

Tech gifts





Some headphones there are never enough, especially for those of us who go all day listening to music. These from Aotuye are Amazon’s top rated and they cost 19.99 euros (also available in black for 21.99 euros).

Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, Touch Control, Built-in Microphone and Charging Box, 3D HD Stereo Noise Reduction Earbuds





A speaker It is also a very good gift option, especially if it is like this JBL: practical, manageable and with a very good sound quality. It is the best valued and the most sold from Amazon. 39.99 euros 29.75 euros.

JBL GO 3 – Portable wireless Bluetooth speaker, waterproof and dustproof (IP67), up to 5h of playback with high fidelity sound, black





In this world of social networks where TikTok hits it more every day, how could we not include a ring of light among our gift options. 24.90 euros.





And finally we also have options low cost on activity bracelets, like this Amazon model by 44.99 euros 28.90 euros. One of the best-rated models on the platform, compatible with Alexa and with physical activity tracking.

Amazfit Band 5 Smart Activity Bracelet, Unisex Adult, Black, One Size





