Christmas is approaching and with it meals and dinners with friends and family, some of them we will celebrate at home and we will find ourselves with the typical problem of not having enough chairs for all diners. Even if we put together the dining room and kitchen, the teleworking area and the bathroom stool, sometimes it is not enough for all the guests and on top of that the mix is ​​fatal …

The best solution is to have, inside the house or in the storage room, a set of folding chairs for special occasions how are you. The one in the cover image is a vintage industrial style pattern It costs 169.06 euros on Amazon. It has a long delivery time and would not arrive before Christmas, but we have prepared a wide selection of others that do and including much cheaper options.

Vintage Dining Chair Industrial Style Portable Folding Corduroy Accent Chair for Home Office Restaurant Reception Milk Tea Shop Red

The Amazon’s best-selling in folding chairs is this model in black and gray that costs 20.95 euros.





HERSIG – Folding Chair | Folding Metal Chair – Black and Gray Color

This design model traditional in wood It costs 21.50 euros.





BUIANI 499B33 – Folding Wooden Chair, 1 unit

With a somewhat more elaborate design, a folding dining chair In SoBuy wood we find it for 54.95 euros.





SoBuy Folding Chair, Wooden Chair, Kitchen Chair, Dining Chair, FST40-HG, ES

If we choose design firms the prices go up, but it can compensate depending on what we are looking for, this alessi model in red it has a price of 127.75 euros.





Alessi Piana Folding Chair, Red, 52x46x90 cm

The signatures are a guarantee of design and, in many cases, also of quality as in the case of folding chair by Foppapedretti in walnut that has a price of 133.10 euros.





Foppapedretti Luna Folding Chair, Wood, Walnut

A folding chair padded with synthetic leather in black worth 56.30 euros.





hjh Office Tudela 803000 – Folding chair (padded, synthetic leather, supports up to 130 kg), black

A folding chair with brown rattan finish It costs 21.83 euros.





Resol Folding Chair, Rattan, brown, 44.5 x 54 x 80.50 cm

A folding chair in black like the one in the photo is worth 21.84 euros.





GUNDE – Folding chair, black color

A pack of two faux leather folding chairs Life XL is priced at 75.99 euros.





vidaXL 2X Folding Dining Chairs Faux Leather Furniture Decor Elegant Functional Modern Practical Patio Bar Restaurant Durable Black

The pack of two aluminum folding chairs like the ones in the photo it costs 50.91 euros.





Eurosilla 22ALUX-2 Mod. 22 Folding Chair, Metal, Aluminum, 2 Unit

From Kave Home, the Aidana folding chairs in green metal it is worth 31.99 euros.





Kave Home – Dark Green Metal Aidana Folding Chair

A pack of four folding chairs of metallic structure and glossy pvc in green It costs only 79 euros.





duehome (Candy) Pack 4 Folding chairs Metallic structure and Glossy PVC 47x46x76 cm Height (Pistachio)

A chair ultra resistant foldable from Lifetime we found it for 32.50 euros.





LIFETIME 80615 – Ultra-resistant folding chair LIFETIME 50.7 x 47.9 x 84.5 cm UV100

A pack of four folding chairs of varnished beech wood costs 103.87 euros.





THINIA HOME Pack 4 Buiani Varnished Beech Wood Folding Chairs

And we close with this folding chair model in white plastic and metal for 35.28 euros.





Versa Belfort Dining chair, kitchen or terrace, Folding, Dimensions (H x L x W) 77 x 42.3 x 42.5 cm, Plastic and metal, Color White

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | How to make gingerbread cookies (to decorate the tree, or for breakfast or snack)