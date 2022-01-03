Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

In winter, flowers will bring life and joy to your home. Grow plants that flourish, resistant to low temperatures, and you will see how they will beautify your garden.

Who said that plants cannot show all their beauty and splendor during winter? There is a wide variety of shrubs that bloom just when the temperatures drop. This is perfect for adding color to cold and dark days. that brings the winter season. If you want to know some of the flowering plants that resist the cold of winter, here we tell you!

These species have the particularity of being very resistant, requiring little water and high humidity during the winter months. You can find them from ornamental, with very little growth, to climbing plants and large bushes that can reach more than 2 meters high.

According to certain studies, the anatomy of these plants is usually different from that of tropical trees. Its cells have thicker walls, which gives them a certain degree of strength. Discover what are the types of flowering plants that you can grow in these months of the year!

Flowering plants that resist the cold of winter

This list of 15 flowering plants that resist the cold of winter is a kick for you to choose the one that best suits your garden. Let’s see.

1. Queen’s earrings

The earrings of the queen or fuchsia, as it is also known, maintains its bloom in autumn and part of winter. This shrub doesn’t grow much.

Its leaves are oval dark green, while the flowers hang from thin stems, they are large and very showy. They come in a wide variety of colors, although the most common are pink and purple. Despite the fact that it is a plant that blooms in winter, it does not support temperatures below 7 degrees Celsius.

2. Geranium

Geranium is a very hardy plant. It requires that you expose it to the sun in the day and that you protect it from frost.

During the winter it hardly needs water. Its flowers have bright colors and are usually grown in the garden, on the terrace or on the balcony.

Geranium is a winter option that needs some sunlight.

3. Chrysanthemum

This is a very easy plant to grow that comes in a wide variety of shades, with decorative flowers. It is originally from China, but in Japan it became popular and in Central America it is customary to use it as a floral offering on All Souls’ Day.

It is a perennial plant that you can grow in a pot. Regarding its care, keep it in cool, ventilated places and do not expose it to direct sunlight.

4. Amaryllis

Native to Central and South America, amaryllis can be the one who accompanies you inside your home, since adapts very well to the environments inside the house. It usually blooms in December.

5. Winter hydrangea

The winter hydrangea o Bergenia crassifolia blooms in late winter and early spring. Its cup-shaped pink flowers will enchant you.

For being a small plant, it is generally used as a floor covering under very leafy trees or it is also grown in pots. It requires always moist soils and withstands low temperatures without problems.

6. Cyclamen

Known as artánita or pork bread In some parts of the world, it is a plant for indoor and outdoor use. The important thing is that it is kept in a cool climate, since excess sun is deadly for it.

You must have it at a temperature higher than 16 degrees Celsius, otherwise it will not bloom and will start to wilt. This species has its varieties: there are them in small, medium and large sizes. Its flower is white and pink.

7. Camellia

Camellia is also called camelius and blooms in the winter. It will bring joy to your garden with its attractive pale pink, hot pink and white flowers.

Its flowering begins in December and, for the next 3 months, the appearance of flowers does not stop. Place it in the shade and with high humidity, in cool spaces, away from heat.

8. Rhododendron

Scientifically, this plant is known as Rhododendron Y it is ideal to keep outside during winter. Native to Asia, although it can be found in North America, its flowers are very elegant and brightly colored: white, pink and deep red.

It does not require special attention and blooms at the end of winter and early spring.

9. Snapdragon

One of the plants that should be worn outside and planted in the ground or in a large pot is the snapdragon, since it grows a lot (it can reach up to 2 meters in height). It offers very colorful flowers and in a great variety of tones. Although it tolerates winter very well, it cannot bear frost.

10. Aleli

The aleli or wallflower comes from Europe and blooms in late winter and early spring. Its striking lilac, white and pink colors fall in love, as well as its fragrance and the elegant shape of the flowers. It is valid to grow it directly in the ground or in a pot.

11. Primrose

Also called spring, This plant comes from China and stands out for its abundant, rough and deep green foliage. Its flower, with five petals, comes in a range of yellow, red, pink, white or bicolor tones.

Winter is the best time of year for its flowering, although it can flower until April. It is very resistant, with a bearing capacity of up to 5 degrees Celsius below zero.

12. Thought or violates

The thoughts oviolas They will give joy and showiness to your garden. It is a bushy, low-growing perennial that begins to flower from early fall until well into spring.

Cold climates are your favorites. There are more than 400 varieties of pansies, with flowers in multiple colors. They have 5 velvety and soft petals. Its size does not exceed 25 centimeters.

13. Larkspur

This is an ornamental annual plant, capable of reaching 2 meters in height. It stands out for the attractiveness of its blue, purple and white flowers, fabulous for decorating gardens.

For its plantation it requires a temperate climate with high humidity. It is not resistant to dry climates. It requires continuous irrigation and an adequate level of humidity.

14. Carnation

The carnation is a perennial plant very attractive for its flowers in a wide variety of colors and for being used regularly to make bouquets. It is very decorative on balconies and windows.

Although it blooms all year round and resists cold, it does not withstand freezing temperatures. Water it once a week in winter and 3 times in summer.

If you have carnations, try to water them once a week in the winter season.

15. Winter honeysuckle

This natural alternative has the characteristic of being a very robust perennial shrub, of the climber type, with a winter flowering. It has white and cream-colored flowers that are highly perfumed.

You should plant it in the ground, as it grows 2 meters tall and can reach a width of 4 meters. In areas with mild winters, its flowering is abundant.

Protect your plants with flowers that resist the cold

Although the variety of flowering plants that we have shown you withstand the cold of winter, it is also true that many of them will not tolerate strong frosts. The thermometer does not always have to be below zero for a plant to freeze.

When plants are exposed to very freezing environments, their health is weakened. Cells freeze, clogging nutrient and water transport pathways.

That is why it is very important that you take care of them. Grow those that are identified as winter plants and, in case of frost, store them in a place where they will remain safe.

To protect them from winter storms you can use the following:

Anti-frost fabric: It consists of a thermal mesh that protects them from the cold, snow and ice. It is also feasible to cover them with a cloth overnight.

It consists of a thermal mesh that protects them from the cold, snow and ice. It is also feasible to cover them with a cloth overnight. Greenhouse: It is a closed space that is intended for the cultivation of plants with the controlled variables of light, temperature and water.

It is a closed space that is intended for the cultivation of plants with the controlled variables of light, temperature and water. Inside your house: You can also keep your plants inside the house while the snow passes.

Yes, it is possible to enjoy a beautiful and fragrant garden in the winter! Grow plants that adapt to your climate, take care of them, add the compost and the water they require.

