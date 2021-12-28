Finetwork, like other operators, lives constantly linked to offers. The operator is growing month or month and is among the one that earns the most lines per month based on combining a competitive offer with interesting promotions that manage to capture the attention of users.
During this Christmas, Finetwork gives away a 50 GB voucher For both new and current clients, to which is added the possibility of obtaining a 15-euro gift for all those who decide to contract any of its rates.
Joaquín and Romay protagonists of this offer
The new Finetwork offer in which give away 15 euros to customers who contract any of its rates comes from the hand of the Betis player Joaquín and the former basketball player Fernando Romay. Both are in charge of conducting the Program promoted by the operator “One Plus One is Three” through which different famous faces have been passing such as Kiko Rivera, Fernando Alonso or Boris Izaguirre among others.
Finetwork has been growing steadily in recent months and much of this growth is due to the exposure it has been gaining from advertisements on television and sports sponsorships. We can find the operator’s logo on Betis and Real Sociedad jerseys, in addition to sponsoring individual athletes and former athletes such as Joaquín, Fernando Romay, Fernando Alonso or Saul Craviotto. Thanks to Joaquín and Romay you can get a discount of 15 euros when hiring any Finetwork rate.
How the 15 euro discount voucher works
When entering the code “JOAQUINYROMAY” in the process of hiring any Finetwork fee, users will get a discount voucher of 15 euros. This benefit will be applied from the first invoice. Accessing the Finetwork invoices and checking that this discount is applied to us is possible from the Client Area or from the application.
Finetwork will not deduct the 15 euros in one go on the first invoice you receive from the operator, but once the voucher is received, a maximum discount on the invoice of 25% as a discount that will last for several months until the amount of the bonus is exhausted. The operator has enabled the following number 900 800 962 in case any user experiences any kind of problem when applying this discount.
In addition, once you are a Finetwork client you can also obtain new discounts if you recommend the operator to other people. The Friend Plan offers up to 15 euros discount for inviting a friend. You will earn 15 euros for yourself and 15 euros for him and you can bring as many friends as you want to the operator, since this plan is unlimited. We will be able to check the balance of the wallet through the application and we will only lose it in case of portability, low change of holder or in case of non-payment of any invoice.