During this Christmas, Finetwork gives away a 50 GB voucher For both new and current clients, to which is added the possibility of obtaining a 15-euro gift for all those who decide to contract any of its rates.

Joaquín and Romay protagonists of this offer

The new Finetwork offer in which give away 15 euros to customers who contract any of its rates comes from the hand of the Betis player Joaquín and the former basketball player Fernando Romay. Both are in charge of conducting the Program promoted by the operator “One Plus One is Three” through which different famous faces have been passing such as Kiko Rivera, Fernando Alonso or Boris Izaguirre among others.

Finetwork has been growing steadily in recent months and much of this growth is due to the exposure it has been gaining from advertisements on television and sports sponsorships. We can find the operator’s logo on Betis and Real Sociedad jerseys, in addition to sponsoring individual athletes and former athletes such as Joaquín, Fernando Romay, Fernando Alonso or Saul Craviotto. Thanks to Joaquín and Romay you can get a discount of 15 euros when hiring any Finetwork rate.