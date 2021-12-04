We have a long bridge ahead of us with the children at home and cold outside a few weeks before Christmas begins. It’s the perfect time to decorate the house for the holidays, to do it with time and enjoy it and even to prepare some DIY decorations enjoying with the little ones of the house and giving our christmas deco the added value of the unique and personal. On Instagram we have found a lot of ideas to inspire us.

Trees with wool and other materials

Remains of wool that we have at home, fabrics or other materials, can be used to build small christmas trees all types.

Cardboard, paper and wood

From the typical origami stars, to wooden reindeer, through paper or cardboard houses or stick sleds, there are countless Christmas crafts that we can do with such materials.

Lights and stars

This DIY of star with light to hang or to place in the upper part of the tree we find it on Instagram with step by step.

Pack gifts

Of course another excellent option is to prepare gift wrap or labels to identify them, preferably with recyclable or recycled materials.

Sensory toys

They are also very fashionable sensory toys Themed and Christmas could not be missing, it can simply be a game of materials, finishes and textures, with ideas from the simplest to other more elaborate and sophisticated.

Others

And there are many other ideas, when it comes to materials, from the cartons of toilet paper rolls who gave so much to talk about as a result of the first confinement of the pandemic, until the dried orange that it has been the novelty in Christmas decorations in recent years and that it is succeeding quite a bit.

