The holidays are coming and it is time to give and receive gifts from those closest to us. For the most runners, there are thousands of possible gifts that they are sure to love and to help you we show you some examples that will help them in this sport:

Sports watches and activity wristbands to monitor fitness

Xiaomi Smart Watch Haylou Solar





This device carries a control from the first day you start in the sport until the last so you can see your evolution. It has 12 sports modes, a heart rate sensor, a pedometer and an autonomy of 15 days in normal use and 30 in stand-by.

Its price is 29.99 euros.

Mijia Haylou Solar LS05 Bluetooth Smartwatch Use 30 days Warranty 2 years

Amazfit Bip U





With a great touch screen, this watch has features such as more than 60 sports modes, a blood oxygen meter, and water resistance up to 50m. In addition, outside the sports field, it controls the level of sleep and stress.

Its price is 49.90 euros.

Amazfit Bip U Series Smartwatch Fitness Smart Watch 60+ Sports Modes 1.43 “Large Color Touch Screen 5 ATM (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Heart Rate, Green

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 bracelet





A model simple with touch screen and up to 20 days of autonomy that will become the new racing companion. It has water resistance, heart and sleep monitoring, app notifications and various sports disciplines.

Its price is 16.03 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Black

Fitbit Flex Pink





In pink, this bracelet shows you notifications and changes through light signals. Track your steps, distance traveled and calories burned as well as sleep and alarms.

Its price is 36 euros.

Smart bracelet Fitbit FB401PK Flex pink S / L

Slippers to go far

Asics jolt 3





If you are looking for shoes that serve you both walking like running, these are good candidates. It has an EVA midsole with solid rubber that provides resistance and breathable mesh fabric to keep the foot dry.

Its price is 44.99 euros.

Adidas Galaxy 5 M





Available in various colors, these shoes They are a good option to start running as they are cheap and of quality. It has a cushioning Cloudfoam midsole, mesh upper and OrtholLite insole for better cushioning and comfort.

Its price is 32 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Adidas Men’s Galaxy 5 M Sports Shoes

Nike Revolution 5





A model light that allows you to run in comfort thanks to the soft foam that surrounds the shoe. It allows the natural flexion of the foot and is fastened by means of a lace closure.

Its price is 43.95 euros (before 55 euros).

NIKE Revolution 5, Women’s Shoes, Black (Black White Anthracite BQ32), 36.5 EU

Armbands to carry the mobile

Nike Lean Armband





Mobile devices can become annoying in workouts and these bangles that will help to carry it without you barely noticing it. You can access the touch screen if you remove it from the case and it adjusts to the arm by means of a velcro closure.

Its price is 19.99 euros.

Adidas running





You can practice sports without problems with this adjustable bracelet made of 100% TPU. Has reflective details for night sports and inner mesh fabric so that the arm does not sweat.

Its price is 20 euros.

Puma PR Phone Holder





This model has a adjustable strap for the arm, a non-slip back plate and adjustable straps that adapt to any phone leaving the screen accessible to use while running.

Its price is 18.45 euros.

Smartphone armband PR Phone Holder Puma

Headphones to enjoy music

Unotec Twin 7





Forget about annoying cables with these wireless headphones ideal for doing any exercise. Charging is done in the box itself with a UBS connection and they have a Bluetooth connection with any compatible device.

Its price is 18.90 euros.

Unotec Twin 7 Bluetooth TWS Headphones Pink

Philips





Some headphones all terrain as they are resistant to water and sweat and include a microphone, echo reduction and voice assistant. Available in various colors, they have up to 12 hours of autonomy and a Bluetooth connection.

Its price is 39.99 euros.

Philips TAT2206WT / 00 White Bluetooth Headphones

Hama Connect





If you practice intense routines, these headphones will not be separated from you as they fit the ear perfectly without causing discomfort. It has a Bluetooth connection, microphone and autonomy of 5 hours.

Its price is 13.09 euros.

Hama Connect Wireless Headphones Warm Gray

Bottles to stay hydrated

Adidas Fitness Bottle





This bottle has a Ergonomic design to facilitate its grip in the race and has a capacity of 550 ml. Its use and filling is simple and there is no risk of spillage during the activity.

Its price is 3.99 euros.

Adidas Fitness Bottle 550 ml White

Adidas Water bottle black





Its structure metallic it is resistant to any impact during exercise and is free of bisphenol A. It is dishwasher safe and can be reused dozens of times.

Its price is 24.99 euros.

Adidas metal black water bottle

