When making a gift budget is the key, especially if we want to get to January without the account in the red. Because this year, unlike the previous one, family, friends and company dinners will be held. Which translates into unseen friends galore.

That is why today we have set a limit: our budget is 30 euros, not a penny more. And if the other day we talked about general gifts, today we are going to focus exclusively on key ideas beauty. Valid to give to our best friend, our sister, our mother or our work colleagues.

Make-up





If you are looking to give a big gift this super 88 color palette and two brushes included Holiday vibes Sephora is the best. With shades to do day, night and party makeup and experiment to the fullest. 29.99 euros.

Holiday Vibes 88 Eyeshadow Palette





Any lover of Benefit she would be delighted to receive this set under her tree, as it includes three of her star products: a mini size of first POREfessional, the Hoola Bronzer bronzer Y Gimme Essential Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Mascara +. 23.99 euros.

Benefit Christmas Pack





Since Rare Beauty arrived in our country this year, there are many who have included their products in their daily makeup routine (we too, of course) and their liquid blushes they are one of his top sales. Being this pack an ideal way to try out new shades. 24.99 euros.

Set three liquid blushes





If we are looking to give as a gift for lip makeup, this kit of three NYX lipsticks with a velvety matte finish and with high pigmentation, according to the brand, it is the best. 23.95 euros.





Changing terrain we find this Sephora gift set with six different nail polishes in festive hues, ideal for these dates, for 14.99 euros.





And continuing with nail polish we have this other set, this time from IPO, in four different colors, ideal for gifts. 15.99 euros.

OPI Nail Polish Kit

Treatment





The Ordinary It is one of the brands that is causing the most furor on social networks, especially on TikTok. This pack includes a cleaner squalane, a serum with hyaluronic acid and an FHM moisturizer: everything we need to create our daily routine. 18 euros.





Clinique It is one of our favorite brands in terms of treatment products, and we have found a set with three products at Druni for 19.95 euros with options for all skin types: dry, combination, oily or very oily.

Clinique Starter Pack





With regard to hair treatments we have this kit with two of the bestsellers from Olaplex: the nº0 and the nº3. A way to give hair care from the well-known brand. 16.99 euros.





Also for hair care we have this Christmas kit of Moroccanoil, with a perfumed mist (for hair and body) and a treatment to give shine to the hair. 18.99 euros.

Les Minis Magiques de Moroccanoil

Gadgets





This set may be designed as an advent calendar but as a pack it is an ideal gift for any season, since includes different heads, handles and tools to clean our brushes. 27.95 euros.





And if you are looking to give brushes That stand out for their finish and for how beautiful they are, this Sephora Holiday Vibes set for 19.99 euros is the best.





A light mirror to make up is a gadget Without which we can perfectly live but once we try it we cannot help but wonder how we have lived without it all this time. So it’s a great gift. 29.99 euros.

WEILY Triple Vanity Mirror, 21 LEDs and 1X / 2X / 3X Magnification, Touch Switch to Adjust Brightness, Dual Power Supply Mode Makeup Mirror (Rose Gold)





On the ground of skincare a good gift option is a facial cleansing brush to complete your daily routine. And this model, in addition to being economical, is one of the best-selling and best-valued on Amazon. With five different heads to adapt to our needs. 29.99 euros 19.99 euros.

VOYOR 5 In 1 Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Facial Cleaning Pore Minimizing Dead Skin Remover Brush Makeup Remover Body Cleansing Brush FB100





And finally we found this hair iron Remigton lowered, by 30.99 euros 26.99 euros. A very useful and ideal gift to take on a trip or similar, with more than 700 positive evaluations.

Remington Ceramic Slim Straightener – Anti-static Ceramic, Tourmaline, Teflon Protective Coating, Extra Long Plates, Black – S1510





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @paulaordovas

Photos | Sephora, Amazon, Druni