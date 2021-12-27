At Christmas time to eat, we always spend too much and it is without a doubt a time when we do not look at the calories. A good way to eat healthier is to use appliances such as air fryers that, in addition to being fast, reduce the level of fat. If you are looking for one for yourself, we show you some models:

Fryers for 1 or 2 people

Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid





This model works only with a tablespoon of oil since it reaches 200º with the technology PerfectCook of hot air. It has a capacity of 1.5l and a small size so as not to occupy an excessive space in your kitchen.

Its price is 42.89 euros.

Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Black Oil Free Fryer 1.5L 900W

Bergner foodies





It uses high-speed air convection technology, thus being able to cook, fry, grill, and grill without using oil. It has a 2L capacity and features an adjustable thermostat, LED display, non-stick basket and cool-touch casing.

Its price is 60.10 euros.

Bergner Foodies Oil Free Fryer 2L 1000W

Tristar FR-6980 Mini Crispy





A compact model that allows you to cook without emitting odors and also, notably reducing the level of fat. It has a capacity of 2l and in just 30 minutes you can prepare all kinds of products.

Its price is 52.98 euros.

Tristar FR-6980 Mini Crispy Oil Free Fryer 2L 1000W

Thulos TH-FR1230





Prepare your meals without losing nutrients or flavor faster and also with 50% more energy saving. It has a capacity of 2l with a heat protection system and adjustable temperature up to 200º.

Its price is 75.65 euros.

THULOS TH-FR1230 Black Fryer (Oil Free – 2 L)

Ikohs Ikofry Healthy Touch





This design minimalist it is ideal for daily use as it has a capacity of 1.5l. You can control the cooking time with a digital display and the inner basket is completely removable.

Its price is 115.83 euros.

Ikohs Ikofry Healthy Touch Oil Free Fryer, White

Ram Airy 4615





If you like bright colors, this model in yellow It is for you and has a capacity of 2l. For safer use, it includes automatic shutdown and temperature regulation.

Its price is 54 euros.

ARIETE 4615 Airy Oil Free Fryer 2L

Small Family Fryers

Aigostar Hayden Pro





With a non-stick inner basket, this fryer has a capacity of 3.5l with a 360º hot air circulation. It does not emit fumes and has functions such as reheating, cooking and defrosting, saving the use of other appliances.

Its price is 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

Bear





Available in Various colors, this deep fryer has the ability to fry, broil, bake, heat and steam with little fat. It has a capacity of 3.5l and is dishwasher-safe.

Its price is 54.99 euros.

BEAR 3.5L hot air fryer hot air fryer air fryer

Aigostar Maha





This model has as a novelty a small viewing window which allows you to view the product without removing it from the device. It has 5 cooking functions and a programming option so you don’t have to wait.

Its price is 79.99 euros.

Aigostar Maha Oil-Free Air Fryer, 4L, 5 Preprogrammed Functions + Preheat, 1600W, Viewing Window, Separate Interior Light. LED touch panel, manual mode. BPA free.

Ultrean





If you like to make meals al fresh air, this model is the ideal one since it is easy to transport and can be used outdoors. It has a capacity of 4l and is removable to be able to put it in the dishwasher or an optimal cleaning by hand.

Its price is 76.49 euros (before 109.99 euros).

Ultrean Oil-Free Fryer, 4L Air Fryer, Air Fryer with Digital LCD Display, Non-Stick Pan, Adjustable Temperature and Time, BPA and PFOA Free, 1500W (Red)

Tefal Easy Fry





With 8 automatic programs of preparation, this fryer is perfect for small families as it has a capacity of 4.2l. It is suitable for all types of food and reaches 200º in just 30 minutes.

Its price is 89 euros (before 109 euros).

Oil-free fryer – Tefal Easy Fry EY2018, 1500 W, 4.2 l, Hot air, 8 programs, Black

Tefal Actifry Genius Snaking





This fryer has a somewhat different format than the rest of the models since it has access from the top instead of the front. With a capacity of 1.2 kg, you can cook all kinds of recipes with 9 programs different and a recipe book included.

Its price is 154.99 euros (before 219.99 euros).

Tefal Actifry Genius Snaking FZ761015 – Oil-free, air fryer 1.2 kg, with 9 automatic programs and accessory for snacks, intuitive touch panel and includes recipe book, dishwasher safe

Large multi-person deep fryers

Aigostar Cube





You can control your fryer with your mobile device and forget about being aware every second. It has a cable length of 1 m as well as an LED panel and a heat dissipation system.

Its price is 108.79 euros.

Aigostar Smart Cube 7L Smart Air Fryer

Innsky





This device has the ability to bake, broil and dehydrate in addition to frying with less fats and oils. It has a capacity of 10l and includes accessories such as trays, skewers, basket, fork etc.

Its price is 129.99 euros (before 149.99 euros).

Innsky 10L Oil Free Fryer, 1500W Air Fryer with 10 Programs, Air Fryer with 6 Free Accessories, Hot Air Oven, Dehydrate, LED Touch Screen, Timer, with Recipes

Prixton Cook Orgnics Pro Air





With just one tablespoon of oil you can prepare all kinds of recipes easily and simply. Its capacity is 12l, it has 6 default programs and 4 quick start functions.

Its price is 109.95 euros (before 129.94 euros).

Prixton Cook Orgnics Pro Air 12 Liter Hot Air Fryer

