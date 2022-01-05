In recent days, several news have emerged about the extreme stance against video game platforms that it is taking the government of China.

Globally, the video game industry is getting bigger and bigger, and it is clear that it has to respect laws and regulations in different parts of the world. This can bring you several benefits, but it can also severely affect you.

Proof of the above, is the case of China, a country where 14,000 gaming companies have closed in recent months due to decisions of the authorities of that country.

Since, for 9 months, Chinese government froze approvals of new video games in China, giving this as a consequence, that since July 2021 in said country no new title has been approved for sale.

This decision has severely affected the Chinese video game development industry, who have been unable to publish their creations, as a consequence of the fact that thousands of developer studios have gone bankrupt and more are expected to follow the same path during 2022.

Based on figures from Securities Daily, a Chinese government news organization, this situation has led to the closure of 14,000 studies development, this alarming amount joins the 18,000 video game companies that closed their doors in China during 2020.

This has only caused gaming to be going through one of its worst moments in China, and this complicated situation does not look at the date on which it ends.

The government has stopped approving games for sale, has also implemented measures to prevent children from playing, because according to its law, minors cannot play during the week and can only enjoy this pastime for one hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Taking all of the above severe measures into account, it is not surprising that companies like Tencent are betting on the Western market.

Which has become a giant in the world of gaming, since it has invested millions in recent years to own several development teams that have their headquarters in this part of the world.