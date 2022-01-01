The magnetic ticket of the Metro has, at least, 14 years resisting its disappearance, since since 2007, the Collective Transport System (STC) began with the modernization of the toll system to migrate to electronic cards.

However, data from this year indicate that 30% of users still use the magnetic ticket, which is equivalent to approximately 735,948 passengers, if one takes into account that during 2021 on weekdays there was, on average, a daily demand for two million 453 thousand 161 users, according to figures from the STC.

The problem is that the technology of turnstiles that read magnetic stripes is already out of the market.

The magnetic ticket technology is a technology from many years ago and currently we no longer find the spare parts or the equipment to be able to replace those that are already out of service “, said in a telephone interview Félix Santiago, manager of Engineering and New Projects of the STC.

In addition, the machines to print them are also obsolete, which is why the toll system needs to be modernized, Santiago said.

From the beginning of the operation of the Mexico City Metro In 1969, the magnetic ticket was used to access the facilities and dozens of commemorative tickets have been printed over the years.

It was in 2007, during the administration of Francisco Bojórquez, when the first electronic card readers were installed in the north access of the Salto del Agua station on Line 1, since then the authorities have trumpeted the disappearance of the magnetic ticket in several attempts to introduce new technology.

For example, during the administration of Jorge Gaviño (2015 to 2018) An electronic wallet of the Broxel brand was launched, where users could add balance and, in addition to paying for their access to the Metro, use it as a debit card, but the project did not prosper as expected and the card was no longer used.

To speed up the technology migration process, the authorities made the use of an electronic card mandatory to enter Line 12 since it was inaugurated in 2012, but the complete change has not yet been achieved.

The implementation of this electronic card has also had its criminal stages, as there have been cases in which people clone them and sell them at a cost of 80 pesos, with a recharge of $ 150.

The STC took legal action against some of those responsible for the fraud. One of the latest cases occurred in February 2020 when authorities arrested a young man who was carrying about 100 cloned cards.

Now the STC is carrying out pilot programs with new access methods such as QR codes and proximity bank cards.

There are some little recurring users to the Metro, so we are conducting this pilot program at the Chilpancingo station on Line 9 to assess the issue of a single trip ticket, this single trip ticket is designed for people who sporadically use the public transportation, ”he said.

The official indicated that there is still no date for the magnetic ticket to stop being sold, but said that sooner or later it will have to stop being used.