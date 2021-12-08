In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
Now is a great time to buy a laptop, with models from practically all brands heavily discounted in price.
Despite the many supply problems that exist in practically all sectors, that of notebook PCs seems to be alien to them, and there are all kinds of models at increasingly lower prices.
From ultrabook laptops to other gaming-type laptops they drop in price week after week, a good opportunity if you already have to buy a new computer.
These are some of the best laptops you can buy, all of them great value for money.
With 4th Gen Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM and a very light weight, this notebook is ideal for working, studying and even playing on the go.
Huawei Matebook 14 AMD for € 849
This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of Ryzen processor power.
LG Gram 14Z90P for € 937
Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. It equips an Intel Core, in addition to Windows 10 upgradeable to Windows 11.
MacBook Air with M1 for € 999
This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.
MacBook Pro with M1 for € 1,299
This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.
