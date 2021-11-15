Autumn is the time to clean up at home and prepare our home to face the arrival of winter. In this process, in addition to cleaning, it is essential to check our belongings, and get rid of those things that we never use, or that no longer paint anything in our lives.

We have talked about things that must be thrown out of the kitchen, or the bedroom. And today, we want to focus on those things that you should urgently make disappear from the living room to leave free space, and incidentally, make this room more beautiful or cozy.

Say goodbye to travel memories (plus useless reminders and gifts)

A reproduction of the Eiffel Tower that you found very cute in Paris, a couple of flamingos who brought you from Seville, a shell that some friends who made the Camino de Santiago brought you with love … If the furniture in the living room is like a sanctuary of trips of yours and your family and friends, perhaps it is time to start removing those memories that are so little decorative.

Also do not forget reminders, wedding gifts and useless gifts.

The same could apply to wedding favors and gifts, or those useless gifts that have been given to you at celebrations, or on the occasion of the invisible friend and that are accumulated in the back of a closet. We think it’s about time you threw them out, and make room to store things that you really do like.

Old newspapers and magazines

We all like to keep magazines that we have liked. But there comes a time when that hobby is uncomfortable and invades spaces that are not for that. On the side table, put a couple of magazines that you are reading. And the rest, you can prepare a little pile to decorate a sideboard, or an old trunk. But the rest you should consider recycling them, or at least store them somewhere that does not have much visual impact.

In the case of newspapers, beyond saving some to pack a delicate thing, or to clean the windows, take them to the recycling container without looking back.





To keep your magazines in order, you can get a magazine rack like this. It’s from La Redoute, has a charming 1950s style, and also comes with a 25% discount. Before it cost 62.99 euros , and now it costs 46.99 euros.

1950s style magazine rack

Cables

You have probably gotten used to them, but there is nothing more horrible than seeing a hundred thousand tangled cables in a corner of the room. Study the cables, determine which ones you do not use (surely there are some there and that they are useless), untangle them, and try to hide us as much as possible.





To make your cables disappear, an organizer box like this is ideal. Price on Amazon: before 13.99 euros , now after the 11% discount, it costs 12.45 euros.

D-Line EU / CTUSMLW / SW – Cable Management Box, White, Small

What do you want old phones and chargers for?

Surely in a drawer in the living room you have stored old mobile phones, chargers that are no longer useful for you. It may be that in many classrooms they are even the boxes of these devices. It’s time for you to say goodbye to them and take them to a clean spot.

Blankets

How many blankets do you have in the living room? In many classrooms, blankets are stored seamlessly. Review them, decide which one you keep, and the rest, donate them to a shelter or humanitarian organization.





And if you still don’t have a blanket, take advantage now before it gets really cold and get yourself a blanket like this one. It has a lovely plaid plaid design, and is ideal for these pre-Christmas season. It costs 19.99 euros on Amazon.

Goya Plaid Blanket – British Style – Sofa Blanket – Travel and Car – Blanket 120×150 cm.

Family photos

If you are one of those who have shelves, shelves, and cabinets full of photos … perhaps it is time to save some. It is good to have a family photo, but on a deco level, to have the living room full of photographs … of course not. So choose the ones you like the most, choose a nice frame, and remove the rest.





Another solution to have photos in the living room in a discreet way and in a single device, is to get a digital photo frame. Price: 82.99 euros.

How many of your books have you not read?

If you have books that you have never read, either because they were a gift and the theme or plot does not appeal to you, or because you started them and they did not hook you, it is best to get them out of the way. You can give them away, or donate them to a library.

That coffee set you hate

Surely in the display case you have a horrible coffee set that they gave you at your wedding, when you opened the house, or on a birthday. If it gives you the creeps every time you see it, don’t hesitate: get rid of it without looking back. And leave room to buy a coffee set like this one from La Cartuja. Pieces from 8.95 euros in El Corte Inglés.





La Cartuja coffee set by pieces

Spent air fresheners

Anyway, take tables with you. Maybe years. But you have to be aware that this air freshener no longer emits any aroma for a long time. So remove them from sight and buy a new one so that your living room smells good again.





These Rituals aromatic bars cost 14.90 euros on Amazon.

RITUALS The Ritual of Sakura Aromatic Bars, 70 ml

Old ashtrays

A few years ago (not so many, really), it was rare to find one or more ashtrays, many of them made of glass. Now, many houses no longer smoke. Even those that are smoked, it is usually done already on the balcony or terrace so as not to impregnate the interiors with the smell of tobacco. Therefore, it no longer makes sense to have the living room full of glass ashtrays. Remove them, and save some in case you have a visitor who smokes (yes, always do it outside).

The cushions, in their proper measure

We love cushions almost as much as you do. But we must be realistic: one thing is that we put a few cushions on the sofas, and another, that the sofas are not visible because of the cushions. Choose the ones you like the most, the ones that best combine, and the rest, out. You will see how the living room seems more orderly, and incidentally, you will also see that it is more comfortable to sit on the sofa.





If you still need a cushion to combine and complete the scene, these from La Redoute are perfect. Before each cushion cover cost 12.99 euros , and now after the 35% discount, it costs 8.49 euros.

Decorative cushion covers

Old and stained tablecloths

Check the tablecloth and napkin drawer. Surely you keep old or stained tablecloths that do not come off, and that you never use. Throw, or make rags to clean with them, and keep only the ones that you know you are going to use.





If once you have done cleaning you realize that you do not have a decent tablecloth, here is a beautiful and result-resistant stain-resistant tablecloth that will look great on your table (and also on Instagram photos). It’s from La Redoute, it used to cost 19.99 euros , and after the 33% discount, it costs 13.43 euros.

Burned candles

At this point, I sing the mea culpa. Because like many of you, I also have a lot of half-consumed candles. In the candle holder candles, or in the thick candles, it makes sense, because the melted candle makes combinations full of magic. But in tea lights, many times you light them a second time, and the flame tends to drown. Do cleaning, and throw away the candles that you know will not relight.





Baobab Collection scented candle, burning for approximately 150 hours. Price on Amazon: 95 euros.

Baobab max16pw Pearls White Candle, Wax Candle, 16 x 10 x 16 cm

100 unscented tea lights. Price on Amazon: 11.99 euros.

Oceano Unscented White Tea Candles tealights (100)

