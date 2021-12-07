In just one day Halo Infinite It will be available to everyone, and can be enjoyed once and for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as being available on December 8 on Xbox Game Pass. Luckily, all this waiting has been made more enjoyable thanks to the Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer mode which has been available ahead of time, in its beta phase, where players have been able to test the Quick Play, Ranked Arenas and Big Team Battle modes. But now with the release of Halo Infinite the playlists will increase as one player has Uncovered 14 Secret Halo Infinite Multiplayer Game Modes.

The Reddit user WickedSoldier991 found that by going into multiplayer on PC without an internet connection, you can see 14 different game modes that we know are currently not available to play. Although, these modes that you will see below, can be selected and saved, but not accessed, a more than important hint / filtration on that these 14 game modes will be available soon.

What time and when will Halo Infinite be available on Game Pass?