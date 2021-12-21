In Spain we usually associate cod with Holy Week, but it is a very consumed fish also at Christmas, where it can be a great and tasty substitute for other typical fish of these dates, much more expensive, such as sea bream.

Although customs have been lost, throughout the interior of Spain there has always been a great tradition around cod, which it was fixed on many Christmas menus. In Madrid they used to serve cod a la Vizcaína, in Aragón al ajoarriero, in Galicia cod with cauliflower and in La Rioja, of course, a la Rioja.

In this article we collect some of the most festive cod recipes published in Direct to the Palate, so that you have where to choose this Christmas.

Recipes with salted cod

Cod Biscayne

A classic among the classics, the Biscay-style cod is based on a salsa made with chorizo ​​pepper and tomato, which gives it its particular reddish color. It is important to handle the peppers well to remove the bitterness and use a good tomato sauce.

Soak the chorizo ​​peppers in water for an hour. We drain and we give them three boils to remove the bitter. We do this by putting water in a saucepan until it covers them, we let it boil, we count a minute, we throw the water and we repeat the operation three times. We take out all the meat and reserve it. In a wide casserole we put a little olive oil, sauté the chopped onions. When they are transparent, add the minced garlic cloves and the crumbled bread. Once it is golden, add the meat of the chorizo ​​pepper, the tomato sauce, give it a few turns and add the water and a little salt. Let the sauce cook over medium heat for about 20 minutes. While we raise and dry the cod well, we flour it shaking off the excess and mark the slices for a minute on both sides in a pan with a little oil. We pass the sauce through the food processor and put it in the pan again, place the cod slices and cook the whole for 10-15 minutes, it will depend on the thickness of the cod, taking care to leave it just right and not overcook it. We rectify the sauce with salt if necessary. We serve very hot.

Cod in saffron sauce and prawns

This dish is perfect as a first course, as it combines one of those pan-and-wet sauces with cod and prawns. Can be served in individual casseroles as a tapa or portion, which will spread for more people, or as a dish accompanied by some cooked or roasted potatoes.

Cod in green sauce

The important thing about this recipe, which is very easy to prepare, is and have the patience to work with it without stopping moving the pan grabbed by one of its handles, giving a continuous back and forth movement. If you want you can make it more illustrated by adding some clams, some prawns or some tips of cooked white asparagus.

Cod with almond sauce

This recipe for cod with almond sauce has the advantage that can be prepared in advance and heated just before eating And it is just as delicious, with all that that entails at Christmas. The ideal is to use a good salted cod, well desalted, or, failing that, loins frozen to the point of salt.

Galician cod

The name “a la gallega”, both for cod and other fish, is nothing more than the use of a refried garlic and paprika that so much like for those lands. This recipe can be adapted to other fish such as hake or monkfish, but it is perfect to make with salted cod that does not increase significantly in price at Christmas.

Bacalao a la tranca with roasted peppers

This bacalao a la tranca is a typical Zamora dish that can be reminiscent of many other regional dishes, with humble ingredients, but with a very tasty result. What distinguishes the dish is the paprika garlic and the presence of roasted peppers, which provide a kind of sauce or stew full of aromas and flavor.

Cod gratin with onion and potatoes

This dish with desalted cod is served all at once in a baking dish so it is very practical for large parties like those of Christmas. The mixture of onion, potatoes, béchamel and gratin cheese never fails, and it is a very good way to serve fish also for those who are not very fond of it.

Cod a la riojana

Cod a la Riojana carries the typical tomato and pepper sauce that has made this region of Spain famous. Although it is a recipe with summer products, in La Rioja it was taken at Christmas, using preserves.

Bacalao Al Ajoarriero

It is said that the origin of this recipe, as its name suggests, is in the former muleteers or muleteers, that transported various goods with towed animals, for sale or trade. Theoretically, they would have shaped this stew on their own paths, using humble ingredients that would support the transport, looking for something substantial and comforting that would provide energy for the work. Later it became a typical Christmas stew.

Recipes with fresh cod

Baked cod

This traditional baked cod recipe does not have much mystery and admits many variations according to taste or each house. One virtue of grilled fish is that it tends to work well with just about any species, white or blue, fresh or thawed. The difficulty is minimal, you just have to watch that we do not overcook.

Cod and vegetables papillote

This very light recipe can serve as a counterpoint to a Christmas dinner or lunch, which surely has other strong dishes. This dish is also ideal to make with fresh cod, which saves you from having to desalt it, and can be done in microwave in just two minutes.

Cod with fennel cream and black garlic juanolas

Another recipe to make fresh cod is this one in which the fish is accompanied by a fennel cream and some fake black garlic juanolas, which will give a very elegant touch to your Christmas meal. When tasting this dish, combining the different ingredients, the flavors and textures that make it up melt in the mouth, surprising the diner with those aniseed notes and the unmistakable texture of fresh cod.

Baked cod fillet with albariño, thyme and rosemary

This recipe for fresh baked cod loin with albariño, thyme and rosemary it is ideal to feed a large group, as it can be prepared for many people in a large oven dish. A very easy and convenient dish with the incorporated potato and onion garnish, which brings out the best of this fish that comes from cold Scandinavian waters. Its flavor, a mixture of sea and mountains with aromatic herbs, is liked by everyone, even the most averse to fish.

Cod with seafood sauce

Another great recipe for Christmas is this fresh cod with seafood sauce. The sauce already has a lot of flavor and demands a soft fish, the salty cod being too strong for this dish. It can be fried or cooked directly for a few minutes in the sauce, made with mussels and prawns. Accompanied by a good white wine, it becomes an exquisite second.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

