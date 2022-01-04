Jan 04, 2022 at 11:20 am CET

EFE

The National Police has arrested fourteen people in Madrid, Seville, Oviedo, Jaén and Écija (Seville) as members of a criminal organization that hid the assets of companies with financial difficulties, before a bankruptcy, committing crimes of asset hoisting and money laundering.

As reported by the National Police, the criminal network, which It had a web page where it offered its services, it operated in Spain and Portugal and was dedicated to offering entrepreneurs a way to hide the assets of the company, before running the bankruptcy.

The operation began with the complaint of eighty workers of a logistics, construction and transportation company in the courts of Seville, by not receiving their payroll and being fired before the bankruptcy.

This Sevillian company had a share capital of 1,600,000 and prior to the bankruptcy it was sold to a new partner for a symbolic price of three euros, while part of the machinery and effects of the company were transferred to industrial warehouses of companies which were owned by the previous owners.

The Police found out that the new owner of the company, 87, owned at least eleven companies, most of which had high capital stock and had been acquired at symbolic prices, sometimes for one euro, and were in a difficult economic situation, although without declaring bankruptcy.

Likewise, the Police determined that The nucleus that the whole process of acquiring companies was in a few offices of Las Rozas (Madrid), from where corporate operations were carried out to acquire companies in crisis and the distribution of assets and their effects was agreed upon, before they were declared bankrupt.

From there responsibilities were derived to figureheadsDifficult to locate people, some with numerous antecedents and others who had even been identified for sleeping on the portals of banking entities.

The leader of the organization was domiciled in Villalba (Madrid) and several police units, coordinated by the Central UDEF, carried out simultaneous searches in six homes in Madrid, Seville, Jaén, Écija and Oviedo, before proceeding to the fourteen arrests, under accusations of crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering of capital and raising of assets.

The Police, who have declared this organization that operated in Spain and Portugal dismantled, has proceeded to blocking of multiple bank accounts, real estate and vehicles With the aim of covering the unpaid debt by the Sevillian company that originated the initial complaint of the case, since according to the figures of the designated insolvency administrator this debt amounts to twelve million euros.