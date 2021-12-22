14% of the world considers it “probable” that aliens visit us

2021 has once again been a peculiar year, conditioned by a historical pandemic that has not yet subsided. It is true that vaccines have made it possible to recover a certain illusion of normality and that both hospital admissions and deaths, critical parameters, have plummeted both in Spain and in Europe. But it is also true that the world is still mortgaged by the coronavirus.

Which may lead us to imagine a future full of exceptionalities.

Survey. Every year, Ipsos carries out a global survey where it questions thousands of people residing in different countries about their expectations for the following year. The 2021 poll yielded some striking findings. For the first time, pollsters have included a question regarding the possibility of aliens visiting us. Most of the participants did not take it seriously, but 14% He judges it quite “probable” in the short term.



Shelling. We want to believe. Especially in India, where almost 30% of the respondents have answered yes to the question. It is followed by Saudi Arabia with 28%, Chile with 21%, Mexico with 19% and Turkey with 18%. At the other end of the table are France (6%), Sweden (8%) or Spain (10%). Denmark is plagued with negative responses (76%) but also positive (14%). They are a minority, but a significant minority.

Hypothesis. The interest of some countries may have been spurred by some events that took place in 2021. In May, remember, a television program was broadcast in which Barack Obama claimed to have seen flying objects whose nature “we do not know exactly” and whose trajectories cannot be explain. Much of the noise generated this year around UFOs comes from a single source (an army veteran) and has been discredited by other experts. But the possible existence of aliens has once again permeated the media sphere.

More threats. Ipsos has included the question of aliens under the heading “global threats”. A similar percentage of respondents (16%) consider it likely that a meteorite will hit Earth. We do seem more concerned about the possibility of nuclear war (34%); by a digital blackout deliberately caused by a foreign power (36%); or because a natural disaster hits a large city in our country (39% and, of course, growing).

Bad roll. There is a desire for changes. For the better 77% of those surveyed consider that 2021 was a “bad year” for their country and that 2022 will be a little better. We expect fewer extreme weather events (60%), which is good, but we discount that inflation will rise well above our wages (75%). 35% do not rule out a large crash stock market, while 61% believe that tolerance for the difference will wane within their country (hello, polarization).

And what do we think about the metaverse? Well, we give you quite a few possibilities. 57% believe that “more and more people will live their lives in virtual worlds.” In short, we give 2022 a great chance to be another rare year.

