Smart watches have become one of the star gifts. Here you have a list with more than ten that will arrive before the day of Kings.

Smart watches have become a star gift for all kinds of events, but especially at Christmas and Kings. And it is not surprising: it is one more complement to the outfit and a very useful tool in our day to day life.

If you are thinking of giving a smart watch for Reyes, the decision will depend on many factors: your budget, the style and the needs of whoever is going to receive it … But, above all, availability. At this stage, Would a smart watch arrive in time for Reyes?

Clocks now give more information than ever thanks to technological advances and can be very useful in our day to day life. Now we help you to differentiate the models of the Amazfit brand.

Fortunately, thanks to Amazon and its fast shipping —And more with an account of Amazon prime– you can buy the gift you need and it is very, very likely that receive it in a day, two or three at the most.

So take note to surprise with your gift, because we leave you with 14 high-level smartwatches that you can give away and they arrive in time for the Three Wise Men.

Apple Watch Series 7 for € 399



The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for € 199



The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

Fitbit Sense for € 229.95



This watch measures values ​​that few have, such as skin body temperature or SPo2, so it is an advanced monitor for the most competitive health. Read: Razer renews its Kraken range with THX audio and Triforce drivers

Withings Move ECG for € 98.99



With the ability to perform electrocardiograms, this hybrid smartwatch looks much more classic than other smartwatches, with analog clock hands.

Fitbit Versa 3 for € 159



Smartwatch for athletes with sports tracking, GPS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. One of the best watches to do all kinds of sports and maintain an active life.

Amazfit GTS for € 74



This smartwatch with a heart rate monitor measures up to 12 different sports and is also waterproof. Its battery life can easily reach two weeks.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro for € 149



Ultra resistant sports watch with military certification, capable of withstanding extreme conditions. It has GPS and SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, it has 100 sports modes and its battery lasts 18 days.

Xiaomi Mi Watch for € 109



This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

OPPO Watch for € 278



This smartwatch has Wear OS as the operating system, from Google. In addition, it incorporates an AMOLED screen and LTE internet connectivity in all its versions.

Amazfit GTR for € 66



This smartwatch has up to four weeks of battery life. It has built-in GPS and AMOLED screen, plus 12 measurable sports activities.

Fitbit Versa 2 for € 99



This sports smartwatch features heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, mobile-assisted GPS positioning and a host of activities

Huawei Watch Fit for € 59



Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

Amazfit GTR 2e for € 99.80