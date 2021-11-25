H&M has already started its Black Friday, anticipating for all those members of the Swedish firm. Your offer is from 20% discount on all items from their website and we have already prepared a good shopping cart full of trends and garments that we are going to use non-stop.





Lilac turtleneck sweater, 9.99 euros , 7.19 euros.





Lilac turtleneck sweater





Wide chiffon dress with gold polka dots, 34.99 euros , 22.39 euros.

Chiffon wide dress with gold polka dots





American oversize, 39.99 euros , 25.59 euros.





Wide leg elephant jeans, 29.99 euros , 20.79 euros.

Wide leg elephant jeans

A 20% discount are big words, especially if we have that It is also applied to garments that already had a previous reduction. Those have been our main objective, finding knitted sweaters, jeans, jackets and dresses with a lot of discounts perfect to swell our wardrobe.





Draped flower dress, 29.99 euros , 19.19 euros.

Draped floral dress





Sleeveless turtleneck knit sweater, 24.99 euros , 16.79 euros.

Sleeveless Turtleneck Knit Sweater





Sweatshirt oversize from Harvard, 29.99 euros , 20.79 euros.

Harvard oversized sweatshirt

On this H&M Black Friday we have completed all the needs of our style. Because we have signed timeless proposals like shirt dresses, blazers men, jeans or knitted sweaters. But we haven’t given up on the trend either, with sweatshirts varsity or very stylizing gathered designs.





Knotted shirt dress, 24.99 euros , 15.99 euros.





Corduroy overshirt beige, 34.99 euros , 23.99 euros.

Beige corduroy overshirt





Skirt midi in crinkled satin with floral print, 24.99 euros , 15.99 euros.

Wrinkled satin midi skirt with floral print





Jacket bomber quilted, 34.99 euros , 23.99 euros.

If H&M is always a mandatory stop in the sales season, with its Black Friday discounts it will not be an exception either. Because in a matter of trends, basics with a twist and appetizing garments is one of the firms low-cost queens and this selection leaves it more than demonstrated.





Zip-up hoodie, 19.99 euros , 13.59 euros.





Knit dress with slits, 14.99 euros , 9.59 euros.

Knit dress with slits





Cowboys mom high-rise, 24.99 euros , 16.79 euros.

High-rise mom jeans

More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | H&M.