The lamps have in our home the double function of illuminate and decorate. On the one hand we are interested in its more functional aspect, that the luminaires provide us with the necessary light in each room and each corner, depending on the type of activity that we are going to develop in it and, on the other hand, there is the decorative function, not less important because it helps us create the atmosphere and style that we want in each case and in that sense it is important to get the right choice of materials, finishes and colors, of which today we bring you a curious selection from the catalog of Maisons du Monde. From the cover photo, the black paulownia lamp with vegetable fiber lampshade and beige string costs 69.99 euros.

A ceiling lamp by black metal with 3 screens interchangeable recycled paper is worth 62.99 euros.

This lamp from terracotta and gold metal It has a price of 24.99 euros.

The raffia and cotton applique in black it costs 39.99 euros.

A braided wicker ceiling lamp by hand it is worth 119.90 euros.

The luminous garland with black balls and feathers of 10 LEDs and 200 cm in a batch of 2 has a price of 17.98 euros that is, 8.99 euros per unit.

The luminous ball of white opaque glass and gold metal It costs 14.99 euros.

A tripod style lamp of mango with braided jute lampshade of 161 cm costs 179.90 euros.

This ceiling lamp with 4 pink and beech tinted glass globes, with certified sustainable wood, has a price of 149.90 euros.

The lamp cream lacquered metal worth 109.90 euros.

The applique with 2 pink glass globes and metal base gold costs 79.99 euros.

The lamp rubber tree with green cotton screen olive, also sustainable and responsible, costs 89.99 euros.

And we finish selection with a ceiling lamp with cotton fringes in yellow mustard for 49.99 euros.

