A good coat is always a good investment that now thanks to Black Friday can be somewhat less expensive. It is the ideal time to get a fashionable quilted coat or with an elegant pattern for our party looks (just in time for Christmas).

Today we collect a whole selection of outerwear for girls with curves or with a non-normative size who want bundle up in style. Asos, La Redoute or About You tempt us with a wide variety of much cheaper options and these are some of our favorites:





Padded fabrics are a trend and are very flattering to plus girls, proof of this is this Only model that we find at About You. It is available up to size 54 for 54.90 43.99 euros.

Light coat ‘Cartanzia’ Only





Again padded but with a more daring touch thanks to the patent leather finish, it is this black feather from Collusion. Available in Asos up to size 58 for 62.99 50.35 euros.

COLLUSION Plus recycled polyester quilted black down jacket





A cloth coat with a caban-like silhouette like this one is a timeless bet and goes with everything thanks to its simple gray and black print. We have it in La Redoute available up to size 50 for 125 90.98 euros.

Double-breasted overcoat coat





Another padding that we signed at La Redoute is this black combined fabric coat with hood. It is available in a wide variety of sizes up to 54 by 129 76.98 euros.

Semi-long padded jacket with zip closure, for mid-winter





The most boho girls will surely fall in love with this fur coat with Aztec prints. The ideal companion to a pair of bell bottoms and it is available up to size 54 for 59.99 47.99 euros.

Mid-season coat ‘Isabella’ by Only





With a fabric halfway between the hair and the velvet, we have this short brown coat, ideal for our Christmas outfits. It is available up to size 54 for 119 67.95 euros.





Again another padded coat that we fall in love with is this Nikka from Selected Femme in green with utility-style pockets. An option available up to size 52 at About Your by 259 186.15 euros.

Winter coat ‘Nikka’ Selected Femme





The coolest ones surely appreciate a padded coat as tasty as this one. With hood and fur (very flattering) we found it in La Redoute up to size 54 by 149 74.98 euros.

Long padded jacket with hood, for mid-winter





In white and with fur weave we have this Urban Classic Sherpa available up to size 5XL at Asos for 89.90 67.43 euros.

Urban Classic ‘Sherpa’ Light Coat





The camel cloth coat is a basic that will never go out of style and at La Redoute we have this wool model that reaches up to size 52 by 135 77.98 euros.

Long buttoned coat, wool velvet





This long black feather is a safe bet that we find in About You up to size 24 (the equivalent of a 52 in Spain) by 89.90 67.43 euros.

Missguided Light Coat





With a very flattering parka-like silhouette thanks to the adjustable waist, we have this coat in green with a hood and front pockets by 279 195.30 euros.





In klein blue sheepskin is this most delightful coat that we find at Asos available up to size 56 for 62.99 50.37 euros.

Fluffy coat by Wednesday’s Girl Curve





Photos | @ote_m, Asos, La Redoute, About You.