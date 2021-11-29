13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Coming to Switch in 2022

The last time SEGA and Vanillaware talked about 13 Sentinels: Aegis RimIt was in March of this year, when it was revealed that the game had exceeded 400 thousand units sold. Now, these two companies have not only revealed that the number of copies has increased, but that This title will be available on the Nintendo Switch next year.

Through a new trailer it has been confirmed that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim It will be available on Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022 worldwide, and in Japan it will arrive on April 14. Both the physical and digital editions of the game will include the art books “Digital Secret File” and “Digital Artworks.” The latter contains nine additional illustrations.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that on PlayStation 4, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim already exceeds 500 thousand units sold. With its arrival on the Nintendo Switch next year, this game has the potential to increase its sales substantially. Hopefully the audience of this console is willing to give this title a try.

In related topics, the soundtrack of this title is already available on streaming services. Similarly, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has its own line of stuffed animals.

Editor’s Note:

This is very good news for Vanillaware. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim It hit the market last year, and it was considered one of the best games of 2020. It is nice to see that a new audience has the opportunity to enjoy this title, hopefully more platforms will eventually have access to this installment.

Via: SEGA