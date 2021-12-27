If after an abundant Christmas you are looking for lighter dishes for this New Year’s Eve, we 13 recipes with lots of vegetables that you can include in your menu to say goodbye to the year with nutritious and satiating preparations.

Vegetables: essential on the New Year’s Eve menu

Vegetables and vegetables are recommended every day as part of all intakes, as they constitute an alternative of high nutritional quality, with high water content and low energy concentration.

Thus, being part of our New Year’s Eve menu can promote a more controlled and healthy intake that promotes satiety in our body.

In this way, if you are looking for a light, tasty and healthy menu, vegetables cannot stop being part of your New Year’s Eve dishes.





The best recipes with vegetables for this New Year’s Eve

If you want to add a lot of vegetables to your New Year’s Eve menu this year, we recommend the following healthy recipes that include this quality ingredient:

These are 13 recipes with lots of vegetables inside that you can include in your New Year’s Eve menu, and thus achieve lighter and more satisfying dishes to say goodbye to the year.

Image | Direct to the Palate and Vitonics