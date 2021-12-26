13 questions to ask a teenager

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Having a fluid conversation with your teenager will depend on the varied and interesting topics that you come up with. We offer you a list of approaches with which you will capture their attention.

Puberty leads to changes that transcend the physical. This stage goes accompanied by prejudices and assertions that border on the complicated of dealing with young people. But there are always ways to encourage rapprochement. For example, asking a teenager questions that make him feel understood and not invaded.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) conceptualize adolescence like a necessary phase to become an adult, with multiple learning possibilities. The World Health Organization (WHO), for its part, establishes the period from 10 to 19 years.

At this time, the challenge for adults is to lay the foundations of a healthy relationship with children. Especially in an age dominated by social media.

Importance of communicating with children

Parents and children get along better when communication is effective. Otherwise, there is the possibility of behaviors that harm coexistence and limit free development, such as mentions the Journal of Scientific Dissemination.

For its part, the institutional repository of the National Open and Distance University stand out that some family nuclei show conflicts due to the absence of dialogue, the presence of nonconformity and the impossibility of reaching solutions. In this vein, it is suggested that parents foster an atmosphere of trust, because if what is sought is understanding and good coexistence, it is essential to take an interest in what young people experience on a daily basis.

Questions to a teenager to build trust between parents and children

Family socialization has a positive impact on children when you listen to them, give importance to what they say, validate their opinions without judgment, and show them how to express their feelings. Seems difficult; more when some young people hide behind concise answers.

So, what is the way to understand and strengthen communication? If you ask a teenager the following questions, you will break the ice and open the way to fluent conversations.

Communication with adolescents cannot be stopped in the face of resistance from parents or children.

1. What was the funniest thing that happened to you today?

In short, funny situations represent an opportunity to start an interesting talk. Surely your son has an anecdote with which they will share laughter.

2. What is the musical group that you like?

It is not about meddling in their tastes, but about know your preferences. In addition, young people love to talk about their favorite music. Listen to some songs together and you will see how other songs flow.

3. Who is your best friend?

Maybe you know his friends, but you ignore who is the closest. Ask your child to meet his best friend and let him decide when to take him home.

4. What do you envy about your friends’ families?

All families are different and their role is key in youth behavior. It is normal for your child to compare aspects and sympathize with what is outside your circle.

The Electronic Journal of Medical Portals limits that the family nucleus has to adapt to solve and support the stages of adolescence, since later on it will be reflected in the boy’s self-esteem, his independence, integration into society and the autonomy of the parents. Do not be envious; work and understand that feeling.

5. What rule would you set for the whole house?

Among the questions that a teenager will be most attracted to, highlight what standard they would establish at home. This is because, due to their condition, they are used to coexisting in environments where the rules are set by others.

Setting a guideline will make you feel included and respected. In addition, it allows you to manage your emotional intelligence, to pinpoint what you don’t like.

6. What scares you?

Running out of friends, not being accepted, and failing an exam are just a sample of what a young man fears. Parents must uncover those fears and help overcome them.

7. What superpower would you like to develop?

All the answers are correct. There is no age for imagination to land. Especially during youth, powers are thought of that would facilitate tasks or fulfill fantasies.

8. How are you doing in love?

Discretion about love life is characteristic in adolescence. Perhaps out of grief, or simply reservation, it is preferred not to touch the matter. But it is worth trying to find out if there is a sentimental interest in someone.

9. Is there anything that makes you ashamed of your parents?

Certain parenting behaviors often distress children. Without sounding like a claim, ask him what attitudes of yours bother him.

It probably seemed like a funny fact to you, but not to him. Use the opportunity to address the sense of ridicule together.

10. What do you like most about our family?

As common as your family may seem, there is certainly something that makes it special. Discover it from the eyes of your child.

11. Are there bullying problems in your school?

It is a mistake to believe that bullying it happens only in schools. Sometimes bullies surround the victim in their closest circle. Inquire about the educational institution can open the doors to decipher if the harassment takes place in the family environment.

Addressing the situation is crucial, because today the consequences lead to depression and anxiety, as reported by the portal Stopbullying.

Bullying is not just school. This topic should be approached with caution, but not overlooked.

12. What is your main strength and your greatest weakness?

At any age there are things that are good and others not so well. If the young person knows what to take advantage of, they will do better. Work on what presents problems to make it optimal for the future. Teach him to apply the SWOT matrix.

13. Where in the world would you like to live?

With this question you approach dreams. Ask the young man about places he would like to visit or stay and live. What boy or girl would not want to know Tokyo, Australia or Patagonia?

Mistakes you make when asking a teenager questions

A major mistake in parent-child communication is believe that the young man will open up from the start. It is a process that requires patience and feedback. I mean, he also expects you to tell him about your experiences.

Do not fall for generalizations, disqualifications and criticisms, because you will get away from the objective. Listen and show interest. There is the essence to understand the young person and strengthen confidence.

