The coat becomes our fundamental garment in winter, so we have to look for a sophisticated design that makes a difference. In addition to the plain models, which are easy to combine, the patterned models are perfect to break up the monochrome of the outfits more sober winters.

We propose you the most elegant printed coats of the season, designs with details that make them unique pieces: 13 plaid, striped and houndstooth patterns that they will not leave you indifferent.





Coat midi rooster print of velvety fabric in brown tones of Pedro del Hierro. Its price is 258 euros.





Houndstooth print maxi coat in green or blue with velvet lapels in Byan. Its price is 275 euros.





Gray and green checkered maxi coat by I_Q Collection. Its price is 195 euros.





Gray and green checkered maxi coat from Scalpers. The price is 199 euros.





Gray and black striped print maxi coat from Byan. Its price is 275 euros.





Combined houndstooth print maxi coat in green tones with klein blue on the plain back of I_Q Collection. Its price is 210 euros.





Black and white checkered midi coat by Cortefiel. Its price is 79.99 euros.

Long coat in soft and light wool-blend fabric with a high collar.





Short coat in olive green plaid print by Scalpers. Its price is 143.20 euros.





White and red houndstooth print coat with frayed details of Zara. Its price is 69.95 euros.





Maxi coat in maroon check print with velvet lapels by Byan. Its price is 275 euros.





Oversized short coat in black and mustard check print by Roberto Verino. Its price is 316 euros.





Mustard plaid maxi coat with velvet lapels from Byan. Its price is 240 euros.





Short coat oversize black and white with maxi lapels Roberto Verino. Its price is 316 euros.

Photos | Roberto Verino, Zara, Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Byan, Scalpers, I_Q Collection