I have already said it before on occasion, but the ways of the streaming they are inscrutable. A few years ago we would never have imagined that the sofa at home could compete directly with the armchair in a traditional movie theater, and now, in the middle of 2021, the people of Disney + promises to bring the IMAX experience to our rooms with a new option called “IMAX Enhanced”.

Expanding the canvas

Starting November 12, 13 titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – can be enjoyed on the streaming platform with an aspect ratio of 1.90: 1, which will increase the frame size of specific sequences by up to 26%.

This translates into a canvas with a larger image in the upper and lower areas, completely banishing the letterbox resulting from seeing panoramic aspect ratios on our screens, such as the 2.39: 1 prevalent in Marvel Studios productions for the big screen. Undoubtedly, an advantage for all viewers – there are, and many – with a phobia of black bars.

Next to the new aspect ratio, the alliance between The Walt Disney Company and IMAX Corporation will bring DTS multi-channel surround audio technology to service in the future, typical of IMAX projections and which debuted in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’. Without a doubt, one more incentive for foodies of image and sound.

The other IMAX

At this point, and after the commotion that was mounted with ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and its “square” aspect ratio of 1.33: 1, harshly criticized by many who alluded to a loss of image when, in In reality, an enormous amount of information was gained at the top and bottom margins, you may associate the IMAX with a ratio more panoramic like 1.90: 1 can lead to some confusion.

While is true that the “traditional” IMAX, so to speak, resembles the cathodic 4: 3 of a lifetime, marking an aspect ratio of 1.43: 1 in which feature films are screened in 70mm photochemical and laser -like, for example, ‘Dunkerque’ or some scenes from ‘Interstellar’ -; the 1.90: 1 of the Disney + “IMAX Enhanced” corresponds to the ratio of IMAX digital projections.





These debuted in 2008 in conventional cinemas, in which ** it was projected using two 2K ​​digital projectors through which an image with an aspect ratio of 1.90: 1 ** was obtained, but with a resolution lower than the 3K that led to the baptism of the system as LieMAX. In fact, in the ‘Dunkirk’ format guide that accompanied the film’s release, it was underlined that projection in cinemas with 1.43: 1 screens without IMAX Laser or 70mm projectors would not span the entire screen when using IMAX Xenon digital projection. .

Regardless of the dance of figures, I am one of those who believe that the aspect ratio is not only an advertising claim or a mechanism to suggest an alleged spectacularity directly related to the size of the image, but one more narrative tool that should be premeditated and used to convey sensations to the stalls through the planning and distribution of elements and characters in the painting.

Be that as it may, and sticking to the case at hand, welcome that 26% extra image that will have a special reason to be in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its sequel ‘Endgame’; the first filmed entirely in IMAX and that we can enjoy in their original format from the comfort of our homes.