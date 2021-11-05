The keto diet or ketogenic diet is widely used to lose weight and burn some body fat quickly, since carbohydrates are reduced to the maximum, practically eliminating them from the diet.

This food restriction makes it difficult for us to know which foods to choose when we go to the supermarket, which is why, if you have already started this diet but do not know what foods to buy, We are going to show you 13 keto foods that we can find in Mercadona.

Healthy fats

Extra olive oil





Something that cannot be missing from a ketogenic diet with fats, as is the case with extra virgin olive oil, which contains omega 3 fats, which are fats that our body does not produce naturally.

It contains vitamin E and oleocanthal, which is highly recommended for its anti-inflammatory effect. So incorporating it into your diet is an excellent option if you want to follow a ketogenic diet.

Natural walnut





Another of the products that you cannot miss if you want to introduce healthy fats to your diet are these natural nuts, a very high source of omega three, with vegetable proteins and fiber in high proportions. It also has vitamins of group B, a and E with a high antioxidant function.

In addition to various essential minerals for proper body function. You can add nuts to your ketogenic diet without any problem.

Protein

Turkey cutlet with garlic





Grilled is very good, they are also very lean proteins that you can eat without any problem. Although turkey has much less calories and fat than chicken, you can eat it without problems.

In the same way that it happens with red meat, you should not eliminate it from your diet, but you must take into account the fat and caloric difference between the different meats.

Mozzarella cheese





Cheese is one of the foods that society likes the most, there are many types of cheeses, but not all are suitable if you want to lose weight or control it.

If you want a cheese with a low percentage of fat, mozzarella is a very good option to incorporate into your diet. You can also eat burrata style mozzarella which is creamier and more flavorful than sliced ​​mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp stir fry





In ketogenic diets there is room for shellfish, a great source of high-quality protein and healthy fats, of the omega 3 type.

In addition, they contain a low caloric density and a high capacity to satiate the body due to the high quality proteins it contains. It has many characteristic minerals of shellfish, but the most abundant is iodine.

In addition, it is a food that you should reduce consumption if you are a person with hypercholesterolemia, since prawns contain a high amount of cholesterol.

Salmon and wakame salad





For lovers of Japanese cuisine we bring you an excellent option to incorporate two high-quality foods and without the need to incorporate any type of carbohydrate.

It can be filled with bean sprouts or other options suitable for this type of diet. Also, with the soy sauce it looks really good.

Anchovies





If you want an appetizer suitable for a ketogenic diet, anchovies are a good option. You can reduce the amount of fat it contains by removing a little of the oil in the package.

Anchovies are great allies of our cardiovascular system, since they contain healthy fats that contribute to the proper functioning of our heart. In addition, they are composed of high-quality proteins that will cause a feeling of very great satiety.

Medium eggs





A food that could not be missing and that must be essential since it contains high quality proteins and healthy fats, making it a very complete food.

In addition, eggs are a type of food that can be cooked in many different ways, and thus mixed with other types of ingredients typical of the keto diet.

Sweetened skimmed yogurt





Nor could yogurt be missing, a staple for many snacks or breakfasts, in fact you can combine it with any natural dried fruit or fruit.

Preferably, the yogurts should be skimmed and natural, to remove any type of saturated fat and added sugars, you can sweeten them with any type of sweetener you choose.

Fruits and vegetables

Apple





Although the apple has a certain amount of complex carbohydrates you can eat it perfectly, since Above all, it is an excellent source of fiber for the body.

It also has a high source of potassium, phenolic compounds that have an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect, and vitamins of group A, B and C.

Frozen blueberries





You can pick blueberries frozen and at room temperature, at Mercadona you have both options. And it is a fruit that we always recommend because of the benefits and nutritional composition they contain.

They fight premature aging, they are very low calorie, contain fiber, so they are very satiating. They are also possessors of potassium, calcium and iron, something that cannot be lacking in a healthy and balanced diet.

Frozen red and green pepper





Both red and green bell peppers are very useful and functional foods, which have many healthy applications, so it is highly recommended to include them in your ketogenic diet.

In addition, thanks to its high water content it is very low in calories and thanks to its high fiber content it is very satiating, this causes it to be a food that helps you control weight.

Sauteed frozen mushrooms





In autumn, the cultivation of mushrooms returns with force, since they are a food with a high water content and a lot of fiber that, in the same way that happens with peppers, they are a food that can help you better control your weight.

In addition, they provide a much higher protein content than many vegetables. In addition, they contain antioxidant properties found in polyphenols in mushrooms. In addition, one of the properties that stands out in the group of mushrooms is that they have antitumor, antibacterial and lipid-lowering properties.

