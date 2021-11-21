November’s days are already numbered and we had better start thinking about the pre-Christmas preparations, which for many start with the days of Advent. If you have not been convinced by the gourmet commercial proposals, or if you want to make a good gift, you can encourage yourself to personalize your own advent calendar filling it with homemade delicacies.

There are thousands of ideas on the networks to develop a completely handmade calendar, with more decorative and modern proposals, craft projects, fabric … but if you are not very clever or do not have all the time you would like, We leave you some options of calendars already ready to fill out and personalize, with recipes so that, yes, each box is a tempting homemade snack.

Wooden Advent Calendars

Wood, even from conglomerates, is a material of the most Christmas, noble, natural, warm and that recalls the artisan work. Working with wood from scratch is not easy but we can choose to basic calendars that will be like a blank template in our hands, ready not only to fill but some also to decorate and complete to our liking.

Artemio wooden calendar. It is a very basic model and therefore with many creative possibilities, in a square format, with 24 drawers distributed along the entire perimeter, leaving a large central hole to decorate however we like the most. It measures 39x39x6.5 cm and costs 28.58 euros.

Artemio – Wooden Advent Calendar

Wooden chest of drawers. The same brand offers us an even simpler, somewhat cheaper model that recreates a small chest of drawers with 28.5x6x30x6.5 cm drawers, very compact and that we can strip, paint, decorate with stickers or washi tape, wallpaper, etc. . It has 24 drawers, for the 24 days of Advent and the Christmas special to crown with something more special.

Artemio – Wooden Chest, 25 Drawers, Beige Color

Baker Ross Tree. With the shape of a triangular Christmas fir tree, we have this model also in white and made up of 24 drawers with their corresponding handles. Wed in total, approximately 28 cm wide x 32 cm high x 4.5 cm deep. The company is a veteran supplier of craft supplies and often works with quality finishes.

Baker Ross Wooden Advent Tree (1 Unit), Children to Design and Decorate, Ideal for School, Arts and Crafts Groups at Home, Multicolor (AC423)

HomCom little house. Shaped like a house, this calendar is topped with a triangular pediment that houses a tiny miniature village, trees included, and has battery-operated LED lights for a more festive and welcoming touch, perfect for decorating. It comes in white, so you can leave it as is or add color notes. This model costs 42.99 euros.

HOMCOM Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar with 24 Drawers and LED Lights Christmas Decoration House Model 39x9x42 cm White

Becoyou sled. Also very adorable is this yet another model crowned with a nice Christmas village and several 2D figures that are crowned by Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer. It is also illuminated with battery-operated LED lights, yes, not included in the price of 28.99 euros.

Becoyou 2021 24-Day Advent Calendar, Wooden Advent Calendar to Fill with Led Light, Christmas Wooden Box DIY Elk to Fill (Wooden Advent Calendar 1)

Brubaker gingerbread house. If we do not have a knack for decorating the calendar, we can opt for this beautiful high-quality model completely painted with motifs from the gingerbread man and other cookies in each of their drawers. It also has larger drawers for the last days, to put larger gifts, and has LED highlights on the top. The same brand has other models at different prices.

BRUBAKER Reusable Wooden Advent Calendar to Fill – Gingerbread House with LED lighting – DIY Christmas Calendar 26.2 x 45 x 5.5 cm

Fabric Advent Calendars

Also for those nostalgic for handicrafts are the fabric advent calendars, which remind many of us of the weaving and embroidery work of grandmothers and mothers. Luckily it is a job turned into a hobby for many people today, but if you find yourself unable to work the fabric with your hands, there are reusable calendars of many types, ready to hang wherever we want and fill them with whatever we want.

Kohmui cloth house. Measuring 145 cm long, this house-shaped calendar is made up of two columns on which the 24 doors have been sewn into the shape of pockets, with printed fabrics in different colors and their corresponding numbers. Each bag is about 8 cm.

KOHMUI Stuffed Advent Calendar, Christmas Hanging and Filling Calendar, Felt Cloth Bags, Christmas Calendar, Advent Doors, Refillable, for Kids and Adults

My Home snowman. This design brings us a nice snowman that welcomes in its body the 24 squares of the calendar in the form of disorderly numbered pockets. It measures almost 100 cm high and has very good ratings in terms of its quality of materials and finishes among Amazon users.

My Home Advent Calendar with Snowman design.

Wokkol felt tree with ornaments. Ideal for the little ones is this felt calendar in the shape of a fir tree, which has the pockets numbered in red at the bottom, and a free space at the top to decorate and play with the quality cut-out figures (with 3D thickness) that are also available included in the package. There are a total of 29 colored felt ornaments that you can put on and take off until you are bored, and you can always add your own.

Wokkol Felt Christmas Tree, 3.3ft DIY Felt Christmas Tree Felt Christmas Tree Christmas Trees with 29Pcs Detachable Christmas Tree Ornaments New Year Christmas Gift for Kids

Jute bags. More rustic is the model of decorated jute bags that can be hung from the ceiling, the fireplace, a wall, over a door … or directly on the tree. This complete pack includes the 24 bags with their Christmas motifs in red, as well as stickers to decorate them to taste, 24 clips and a 10-meter string.

Advent Calendar to Fill, AMNF 24pcs Jute Stuffed Bags, Xmas Christmas Gift Bags, Advent Calendar with Stickers, 24 Clips, and 10M Twine, Christmas Decoration

Paper and cardboard Advent calendars

The paper and cardboard lovers They also have many options to liven up the wait for the holidays. We can buy kraft type bags or make our own boxes from templates, or just choose some of the complete kits to customize.

Livaia bag set. This kit, which is offered in different models, includes 24 printed decorated kraft paper bags, with empty measures of 18x9x5.5cm, 24 clips, stickers to decorate them with different festive motifs and an 8 meter jute string to hang them.

Advent calendar to fill: cute 2021 advent calendar with 24 decorative bags and number stickers – DIY advent calendar – LIVAIA advent calendar

Papierdrachen box set. As an alternative to bags, we find cardboard boxes, which also give more play when displaying and decorating the house. These are beautiful with drawings of forest animals, in the shape of cubes of 7 cm on each side, which include separately the stickers with the numbers to put them as we like.

Papierdrachen DIY Advent Calendar Box Set – Forest Animals – 24 Color Boxes to Place and Fill Yourself – 24 Color Boxes I Boxes.

Papierdrahen reindeer set. You can tell that Germans lose out on DIY and stationery projects, as the brand offers us another even more sympathetic option with this set of 24 reindeer-shaped bags, which can be assembled by personalizing them to taste in a very simple way, thinking about the little ones.

Papierdrachen DIY Stuffed Advent Calendar – DIY Red Belly Reindeer – 24 Bags to Personalize and Fill Yourself – Christmas 2021 for kids

What do we put inside? Ideas and recipes

To fill every gap in our Advent calendar, there is nothing like homemade preparations. We can opt for small sweets -rehearsing Christmas already- that resist well the passage of days, like hard cookies or cupcakes, better if we wrap them individually. Using Christmas molds we can surprise with a different figure every day, or we can decorate them by hand.

So that not everything is sweet, a good idea is to also introduce small packages with walnuts and other dried fruits, roasted seed mixes, dried fruits or aromatic sachets made with spices.

Here you have a selection of 24 homemade sweet recipes to fill your Advent calendar. It can be a great pre-Christmas gift for this season, or a good activity to prepare as a family.

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

