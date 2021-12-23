At the time of choosing textile accessories For our decoration, a safe bet is that of earth tones, neutral or natural colors and pastel tones. We can opt for more vibrant and daring colors but they will tire us sooner and will not fit equally well in any environment … earthy and pastel tones in cushion covers and other accessories We find options for any style and in particular for the Nordic and Bohemian styles that are so fashionable today. Nails 45×45 cm cushion covers Available in various colors, like those in the photo on these lines, there are them on Amazon for 11.99 euros a pack of two.





Mushanhun Soft Cushion Covers 45x45cm (18×18 Inches), Decoration Square Pillowcases with Invisible Zipper for Living Room Bedroom Sofa, 2 Pack – (Khaki)

A tassel pillowcase knitted in beige tones, 30×50 cm worth 17.90 euros.

Home Decor Knitted Tassel Pillow Case, Solid Beige Pillowcases Woven Cushion Covers for Sofa or Living Room 30×50

A game of two Miulee cushion covers, special Christmas, in beige, are worth 17.49 euros.





MIULEE 2 Pieces Cover Cushions Pillowcase Christmas Boho Design Imitation Wool Modern Cushion Decoration Hidden Zipper for Chair Office Bed Room Bedroom Living Room 45×45 cm Beige

The cushion covers in light brown 50×50 cm cost 25.99 euros for a pack of two.





DEZENE Light Brown Sofa Couch Cushion Covers: 2 Packs 50x50cm Boho Striped Cotton Linen Square Pillowcases with Tassels for Farm Home Decor

A game of two 30×50 cm cushion covers like the ones in the photo on these lines for 14.49 euros.





UPOPO Cushions Stripe Sofa Velvet Decorative Cushion Living Room Bed for Super Bedroom 2 Solid Color Pieces Of Soft Cushion Pillow Living Room with Zippers 30 X 50 cm Brick Red

A pack of two velvet cushion covers Miulee soft drink in chocolate brown for 15.49 euros.





Pack of 2, MIULEE Soft Velvet Decoration Blanket Table Set Square Pillowcases Cushion Cover for Sofa Bedroom 18 x 18 Inch 45 x 45 cm Chocolate Brown

A set of two 45×45 cm cushion covers in soft dark brown corduroy it costs 13.99 euros.





Artscope Set of 2 Solid Color Stripe Corduroy Cushion Cover 45x45cm Soft, Square Corduroy Cushion Pillow Cover for Sofa Bed Home Car Decorative (Dark Brown) Read: now have Alexa built in and can work in wireless 5.1 mode

A pair of 45×45 cm cushion covers in the design of brown sheet on linen for 10.99 euros.





Luxbon 2 Cover Cushion Pillow Vein Leaf Brown Linen Durable Decoration for Sofa Bed Car Mother’s Day Gift 45x45cm

A 45×45 cm cushion cover boho style with tassels for 18.99 euros.





Pillowcase, 45x45cm Pillowcase for Sofa Bed, Cotton Square Pillowcase with Tassels, Decorative Euro Cushion Cover, Boho Cushion for Living Room, 45x45cm (Coffe)

Nails 55×55 cm cushion covers in brown, for 16.99 euros a set of two pieces.





Deconovo Cushion Covers Living Room Decoration 2 Pieces 55x55cm Brown

A set of two units of faux leather cushion cover in brown for 45.95 euros.





Mandioo 2 Pieces Faux Leather Sofa Cushion Cover Home Decorative for Home Bedroom Sofa Living Room Bed Pillowcase 60X60cm Brown

A pair of 60×60 cm cushion covers on cotton canvas for 17.98 euros.





Encasa Homes Cushion Covers 2 Pieces (60 x 60 cm) – Beige – Dyed cotton canvas Solid shape, Decorative, Large and Colorful, Washable Pillowcase for Living Room, Bedroom

A set of two 45×45 cm cushion covers of velvet for 12.99 euros.





MOOING Set of 2 x Pillowcase 45x45cm, Beige, Velvet Cushion Cover Sofa Throw Pillow Case Decoration Pillow Cover Case Decorative for Living Room

Other accessories

A faux fur blanket by Amazon Basics 150×200 cm in ivory color costs 24.40 euros.





Amazon Basics – Faux Fur Blanket, 150 x 200cm, Ivory

A large faux mohair blanket 150×200 cm costs 27.15 euros.





Highams Large Imitation Mohair Blanket over Bed, Sofa and Couch Luxury, Fluffy, Natural brown, 150 x 200 cm

A faux lambskin 60×90 cm in white is worth only 10.99 euros.





DQMEN Sheep Leather / Sheepskin Rug Lamb, fluffy imitation Imitation faux fur Deko Fur rugs, for living room Bedroom bathroom sofa Chair cushion (60 X 90 cm, White)

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

