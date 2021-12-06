We know that there are few things better than feeling of finishing a good book. Well then, we are going to give you good news: we have found precious stories to search in bookstores and thus make a gift that is up to par.

Books for moviegoers, music lovers, fashion lovers, travelers, romantics … This list is a tribute to reading as the best of adventures.

One hundred years of loneliness





Pablo Neruda he said about him that it was The Quijote of our time. One hundred years of loneliness is he quintessential 20th century classic; the enormous and splendid tapestry of the Buendía family saga, in the mythical village of Macondo. An essential reference of universal literature.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez consecrated the fabulous adventure of the Buendía-Iguarán family, with its miracles, fantasies, obsessions, tragedies, incests, adulteries, rebellions, discoveries and convictions … Representing at the same time the myth and the history, the tragedy and the love of the whole world.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Contemporary)

The House of Spirits





The first novel from Isabel Allende narrates the saga of a powerful family of Latin American landowners. Trapped in dramatic family relationships, the characters in this powerful novel embody the social and spiritual tensions of an era that spans much of the 20th century.

With impeccable narrative pulse and great historical lucidity, Isabel Allende believes in The House of Spirits a fresco in which the everyday coexists with the wonderful, love with the revolution and personal ideals with the harsh political reality.

The House of Spirits (Hits)

The old mermaid





The old mermaid is he first book of the trilogy from Jose Luis Sampedro The circles of time, and one of the most important writers in the Spanish language of the 20th century.

The novel takes us to Egypt in the 3rd century, in a time of change and confusion. A time when the great empires, the Roman and the Persian, began a slow decline. The protagonist, wrapped in her beauty and mystery, you will travel an exciting itinerary until you reach Alexandria, where two men will mark their destiny: Ahram the Navigatorman of action thirsty for power, and the philosopher Krito, possessor of the gift of the word.

As in the myths, everything in this novel is born more than once because everything at some point receives a new light that recreates and enlivens it …

The Old Mermaid (The Circles of Time 1)

Silk





When he talks about Silk, Baricco says that it is not a novel but a story that begins with a man who crosses the world and ends at the edge of a silent lake. He adds that it could be said that it is a love story, but that if it were only that, it would not be worth telling.

Rébecca Dautremer He captures his personal vision of the novel by illustrating the subtlety. His artistic expression collects both flashes of humor, irony, sensuality and eroticism, and all this approached from a great variety of graphic techniques.

Ana la from Tejas Verdes





The life of Ana Shirley, orphan since the age of two, it has never been easy, but an unexpected mistake will lead her to Finding the home he never had with the Cuthbert brothers on their Green Gables farm …

The illustrator Antonio Lorente brings a new look at this great classic of Canadian literature that has fallen in love with us.

Ana la de Tejas Verdes (Illustrated Albums)

Wuthering Heights





Wuthering Heights, by Emily Brontë, one of the three Brontë sisters, contains the quintessence of the 19th century english romance novel.

In its pages the passionate loves bordering on incest, the sour hatred that lasts for generations, jealousy, ghostly apparitions and storms, all of this narrated with a force and a brilliant portrayal of characters that have made it an enduring classic.

This beautiful edit can become a perfect gift (or gift) even to decorate our room on the bedside table as if it were a treasure.

Wuthering Heights – Emily Brontë

Alice in Wonderland





A boring day like so many others, Alicia falls asleep and thus enters Wonderland hand in hand White Rabbit. There he will meet the Mock Turtle, the Queen of Hearts, Chester’s Cat, the Duchess, the Mad Hatter or the March Hare, among many other fantastic characters with whom he will live the most varied adventures.

In this edition, the full text by Lewis Carroll is accompanied by illustrations of Benjamin Lacombe, as well as an extensive foreword by Ramón Buckley, the Spanish translator, a series of letters from Carroll with Alice Liddell and other girls, and some chronological data. Some of its illustrated pages are fold-out. A marvel.

Alice in Wonderland (Picture Albums)

Little women





Narrates the loves and misadventures of Mrs. March and his four daughters. Beneath the layer of apparent lightness that gives it its status as a traditional portrait and its airs as a manual of manners for young women, Little women is an entertaining I sing to freedom and the joy of living, especially thanks to the character of Jo, who served as an icon for part of the Feminist movement.

Discover the revolutionary, activist and formative spiritor of this great work that managed to create a universe of strong and independent women who struggle to find their place in the society in which they lived.

Little Women (Illustrated Classics)

Love in the time of cholera





Garcia Marquez trace the story of a love that has not been reciprocated for half a century, Love in the time of cholera.

The love story between Fermina Daza and Florentino Ariza, in the setting of a small port town in the Caribbean and over the course of more than sixty years, it could seem like a melodrama of disgruntled lovers that overcome by the grace of time and the force of their own feelings.

Although it never seems to be properly contained, love flows through the novel in a thousand ways: cheerful, melancholic, enriching … always surprising.

Love in the Time of Cholera (Illustrated Edition) (Random House Literature)

The corrections





With this fabulous story of a typical American family, Jonathan Franzen earned the National Book Award and the James Tait Black Memorial Award, and He was a finalist for the Pulitzer and Pen / Faulkner Prizes.

Of this meticulous portrait of the Lamberts brilliantly and profoundly human anguish and contradictions of an entire society, the North American one, and of an era, the last decade of the 20th century.

A novel that asks if children can correct their parents’ mistakes. Will its protagonist achieve gather all your children to spend one last Christmas together? The creeps.

Corrections (Narrative)

The engaged princess





After the death of her beloved Westley, the beautiful buttercup she becomes engaged to Humperdinck, an evil and lying prince, to prevent a war. But, before the wedding, a band of mercenaries made up of Inigo Montoya, the best swordsman in the world; Vizzini, the smartest man in the world; and Fezzik, the strongest, kidnaps the young woman, and a mysterious pirate will challenge the kidnappers to get the princess.

“Is it a kissing novel?”, a grandson asks his grandfather when he comes home while he is sick, ready to read the book to him “That my father used to read to mine and today I’m going to read it to you.” This is how the movie begins ‘The engaged princess’, a classic based on the novel by William Goldman (‘Two men and one destiny’). One of the great classics of world literature and a brilliant tribute to the adventure novel.

The Princess Bride: 45 (Attic of Books)

Agnes Gray





Based on the experiences of the author herself, Agnes Gray is the story of overcoming a idealistic and persevering young man in equal parts, ready to make their way despite the difficulties.

Anne Brontë hand over a majestically written masterpiece and with a message as implacable as it is timeless.

Agnes Gray (Illustrated Classics)

Pride and prejudice





The appearance in Longbourn, a town in the English countryside, of Charles Bingley, young, single and wealthy, he awakens the ambitions of the neighborhood families, who consider him a excellent match for your daughters. He and his friend Fitzwilliam Darcy, also wealthy, will have to fight against the intrigues with which he will try to put obstacles to the love they feel for two of the Bennet sisters, poor and modest, before reach a happy ending.

Jane Austen brings us a masterpiece of english literature of all time with unsurpassed levels of mastery.

Pride and Prejudice – Special Edition

Photos | @lectoranarniana and courtesy of the respective publishers