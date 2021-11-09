“Made in Spain”, one of the labels we value the most when we decide to add a new pair of shoes to our collection. Currently, in the market we find several firms whose manufacturing process is produced entirely within our borders thanks to the work of artisans. Areas like Alicante or Toledo are manufacturing hot spots.

Made, mostly, in noble materials such as leather, these firms defend from timeless design shoes to the latest trend models that help us to support national trade and whose price is very competitive (Taking into account that it is a quality footwear that can accompany us for years and years if we take care of them correctly). Write down on your “list of firms to consider” these houses that create jewelry in the form of ankle boots or sports shoes.

Vienty





Vienty is a firm born in Aspe (Alicante) in 2004. The brand has the “made in Spain” seal. Their designs range from fringed ankle boots to minimalist sneakers or classic leather loafers. Regarding prices, leather boots cost 145 euros and strappy sandals 79.90 euros.

About Arianne





Again, we are talking about a shoe produced in the Alicante area, specifically in Elche. On the other hand, the About Arianne house he designs in the studio they have located in the Poblenou neighborhood (Barcelona), while he manufactures in the Valencian Community.

“Without following trends and respecting local crafts and the environment, we produce comfortable and beautiful shoes using the best Spanish materials and leathers,” they state on their website. For example, the boots in the image have a cost of 405 euros.

Hereu





One of our reference firms when we talk about shoes made in our borders is Hereu. The brand, founded in 2014 by José Bartolomé and Albert Escribano, it combines the calm essence of the Mediterranean with designs made of leather that are pure trend. Among all its models, the Alda ankle boots (405 euros, in the image) or the Nombela loafers (360 euros) stand out.

Vidorreta





If we talk about shoes “made in Spain” we cannot leave aside Vidorreta. The firm, known mainly for its espadrilles and espadrilles, designs and manufactures in Spain with a team of artisans and craftswomen since 1995.

Within its catalog we find boots (155 euros) and ankle boots (130 euros) to face the cold of winter or classic Valencian suede for the spring-summer season (79.90 euros).

Bryan stepwise





“Made in Spain” does not have to be synonymous with a shoe that has a high price. Bryan Stepwise is a brand whose shoe design and manufacturing process takes place in its own facilities located in Elche, (Alicante), and that is suitable for a wide range of pockets.

The boots cowboy Calliope made of leather has a price of 79.90 euros. On the other hand, Dalía sneakers cost 89.90 euros. The firm has a special prices section where you can find models at a reduced price.

Wonders





One of Wonders’ mottos is #madewithloveinspain, so little more needs to be added. The brand arrived on the market in 1985 and has both footwear and leather goods. The two-color ankle boots in the photograph cost 125 euros. On its website we find a section outlet in which their designs fall to half the price.

Pedro Miralles





The firm Pedro Mirralles was born in 1959, thus we find “a brand with more than half a century of history, dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of quality women’s footwear under the Made in Spain seal”, as we read on its own website. The San Luis high boots model costs 129 euros, while the Annecy sneakers go down to 100 euros.

Alpe





Now we travel to Toledo, specifically to Santa Cruz del Retamar. In this small town is located the factory of the firm Alpe, whose journey began in 1986. According to what they point out on their website, they employ “top quality materials, soft and natural leathers, mounted on light soles and comfort soles to create a unique and special shoe. “The Monza boots have a cost of 99.95 euros and the Madame model of 124.95 euros.

Rafter





The founders of Viguera started in 1978. “Its history began with a small and humble espadrille factory, with the Viguera brand, which little by little made a big niche in the espadrilles sector, being today one of the most important companies of this type of manufacture both in Spain as abroad “, they defend on their website. Patent leather moccasins are priced at 89 euros and suede ankle boots 89.90 euros.

Unisa





Among the best-known brands and with a more adjusted price, we discovered Unisa. “Unisa, the Mediterranean at your feet” is its official motto and its design, production and manufacture is carried out within our borders. His cowboy boots in elastic leather effect fabric cost 135 euros and his suede loafers are priced at 89.90 euros.

Isabel Abdo





Inside of the universe of living rooms and stilettos we found the signature Isabel Abdo. Their models, born in Elche, have one goal to bear in mind: “to achieve the best possible last”. The layout of the image, called Stiletto Audrey Leopard 5.5 it has a cost of 160 euros.

The Jimenas





The Jimenas designs “are manufactured 100% between Alicante and Valencia”, as the firm has confirmed, by the hand of artisan artists. Tania Pardo is the founder of this brand that is defined as “affordable luxury, design and local craftsmanship”. “The entire process, from design to production, is carried out entirely in Spain with the highest quality materials and maximum attention to detail”, we discovered on its website. Antonia loafers cost 219 euros.

Martinelli





Another of the firms that are committed to “made in Spain” is Martinelli. The firm made quality footwear since 1973. The Vivien dancers have a cost of 94.95 euros and the Recoletos sneakers of 119.95 euros.

Farrutx





Finally, we refer to a brand that is included in the world of luxury. Farrutx was born in 1982 in Inca, Mallorca. Their factories are divided between “Almansa, Elche and Toledo”, they confirm from the firm and their designs are made entirely in Spain. For example, Ulka boots cost 249 euros.

Photographs | About Arianne, Vienty, Hereu, Vidorreta, Bryan Stepwise, Wonders, Pedro Miralles, Alpe, Viguera, Unisa, Isabel Abdo, The Jimenas, Farrutx