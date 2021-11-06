With the arrival of the cold it is time to take off your coat, our best ally during the winter. The variety of models is infinite, but if there is a design that combines with everything and that we can get the most out of, that is the black coat.

Elegant, stylish and easy to wear, the black coat is the ideal bet for looks day and night, and the perfect outerwear to achieve the outfits more sophisticated.





Black coat with fur detail on the lapel and belt Zara. Its price is 159 euros.





Black coat with shoulder pads marked I_Q Collection. Its price is 260 euros.





Quilted cut coat oversize water repellent from Zara. Its price is 69.95 euros.





Coat midi military style with gold buttons Cortefiel. Its price is 159 euros.

Long black coat with gold decorative buttons





Three-quarter coat made of black wool from Roberto Verino. Its price is 350 euros.





Black cloth coat with hood Zara. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Short black wool coat with gold buttons by Mango. Its price is 79.99 euros.





Mouton coat and hood Pedro del Hierro. Its price is 289 euros.





Sophisticated black maxi coat with gray stripes from Byan. Its price is 275 euros.





Padded midi coat by Zara. Its price is 49.95 euros.





Black cloth coat with funnel neck La Redoute. Its price is 88.98 euros.

Asymmetric semi-long coat





Black cloth coat with button detail and zippers in Sauce. Its price is 149 euros.





Black wool coat Zara with belt. Its price is 79.90 euros.





Sober black coat in minimal style by Rails. Its price is 388 euros.

Photos | I_Q Collection, Zara, Mango, Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Roberto Verino, Salsa, Rails