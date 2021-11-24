Cold Wednesday and in some parts of the snow and as the countdown begins for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and others, we are going to review the premieres that the streaming platforms have prepared for us.

So let’s see the 126 series, films and documentaries that arrive from today until Sunday on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV + and RTVE Play.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’

From the hand of Peter Jackson comes this documentary that takes us through dozens of hours of unreleased footage where we see the Liverpool quartet planning their first concert in years and recording some of their latest songs.

Premiere Thursday on Disney +

‘Elves’

From Danish lands comes this haunting Christmas tale that follows the vacation of a family that will soon turn into a nightmare due to a supernatural threat.

Premiere Sunday on Netflix

‘Hawk Eye’

Jeremy Renner reloads his quiver and bow to star alongside Hailee Steinfeld in “Hawkeye,” a Christmas-soaked adventure in which the Avenger finds himself in trouble over Kate Bishop, a young heiress ( and somewhat troublesome) with a righteous spirit.

Premiere Wednesday on Disney + | Review

‘Super Crooks’

The Millarworld factory already has a new series based on one of Mark Millar’s comics. This time we have the animated story of a group of supercacos preparing to make a big hit in Spain.

Premiere Thursday on Netflix

‘A very real story’

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in this Netflix miniseries created by Eric Newman that follows a comedian (a fictionalized version of Hart himself) who sees everything he’s built in jeopardy when a tour stop takes him to his native Philadelphia.

Premiere Thursday on Netflix

All premieres

Netflix

‘Thoroughly. The disappearance of Birgit Meier ‘(Friday)

‘Chocolate Academy’ (Friday)

‘Angèle’ (Friday)

‘The art of nature’ (Friday)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (Friday)

‘A castle for Christmas’ (Friday)

‘The Boy Who Saved Christmas’ (Thursday)

‘The Dissidents’ (Friday)

‘Edens Zero’ (Wednesday)

‘Elves’ (Sunday)

‘F is for family’ T5 (Thursday)

‘Fezeka’s Voice’ (Friday)

‘The Fox’ (Friday)

‘H is for Harry’ (Friday)

‘Wound’ (Wednesday)

‘The empire of vodka’ (Friday)

‘The light of the night’ P1 (Friday)

‘Becoming God in Florida’ (Thursday)

‘Lost in vagueness’ (Friday)

‘Magic Medicine’ (Friday)

‘The Red Sea’ (Friday)

‘El País’ (Sunday)

‘The penalty’ (Friday)

‘Peti Roja’ (Wednesday)

‘The Ponds’ (Friday)

‘Rich and spoiled’ (Friday)

‘Miss Julia’ (Friday)

‘Sogno Azzurro: la strada per Wembley’ (Wednesday)

‘Sunset. The Golden Mile ‘T4 (Wednesday)

‘Super crooks’ (Thursday)

‘A very real story’ (Wednesday)

HBO Max

‘Black & Missing’ (Thursday)

‘Christmas in 8 Bits’ (Friday)

‘Come on Juan’ (Sunday)

Movistar +

Disney +

‘The 80s Greatest’ (Wednesday)

‘The 90s Greatest’ (Wednesday)

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ (Thursday)

‘One Hundred Years of Forgiveness’ (Friday)

‘Predators are also missing’ (Wednesday)

‘Station 19’ T5 (Wednesday)

‘The great Spanish family’ (Friday)

‘Hitman: Agent 47’ (Friday)

‘Joy’ (Friday)

‘Criminal Minds: Without Borders’ (Wednesday)

‘The Muppets at Christmas: Letters to Santa Claus’ (Friday)

‘Hawkeye’ (Wednesday)

‘The David Choe Show’ (Wednesday)

‘Star’ T1-3 (Wednesday)

Terminator: Dark Fate (Friday)

Filmin

‘The inner code’ [L] (Wednesday)

‘Opening windows’ (Wednesday)

‘Judy vs. Capitalism ‘(Wednesday)

‘Professor Bechmann and his class’ [L] (Wednesday)

‘Zero fucks given (Rien à foure)’ [L] (Wednesday)

‘Dirty Feathers’ [L] (Wednesday)

‘Întregalde’ [L] (Wednesday)

‘The Proposal’ (Thursday)

‘With you’ (Thursday)

‘El Chata’ (Thursday)

‘A Bigger Splash’ (Thursday)

‘All the women I know’ (Thursday)

‘Traitors’ (Thursday)

’18 1/2 ‘ [P, L] (Thursday)

‘Edna’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Her, chilling reality’ (Friday)

‘Kolobos: The Last Sigh’ (Friday)

‘The pirate’ (Friday)

‘Lost and Delirious’ (Friday)

‘Cold as a diamond’ (Friday)

‘The Naked Truth’ (Friday)

‘Escape from Sobibor’ (Friday)

‘Forced entry’ (Friday)

‘Deadly Game’ (Friday)

‘The passion for living’ (Friday)

‘Looking for the law’ (Friday)

‘The rainbow’ (Friday)

‘Tangled in a chain’ (Friday)

‘A Bright Light: Karen and the Process’ (Friday)

‘Punk the Capital’ (Friday)

‘Laurent Garnier: Odd the Record’ (Friday)

‘The theft of the century’ [P] (Friday)

‘Telenovela in gray and multicolor’ [L] (Friday)

‘Heltzear’ [L] (Friday)

‘Video Blues’ (Friday)

‘Desolation Center’ (Friday)

‘Riot Squad’ (Friday)

‘Caring for the Sun’ (Friday)

‘Annette’ (Friday)

‘Dramarama’ (Friday)

‘An impassive sky’ [L] (Friday)

‘Imaculat’ [L] (Friday)

‘Star of the Apes’ [L] (Saturday)

‘In the other side’ [L] (Saturday)

‘Just the sun’ [L] (Saturday)

‘I was drinking, à mon seul desir’ [L] (Saturday)

‘For a Fistful of Fries’ [L] (Saturday)

‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ (Saturday)

‘Palestra’ (Saturday)

‘Paco Loco, long live the Noise’ (Sunday)

‘Subterranean’ (Sunday)

‘Can you hear me?’ (Sunday)

‘If I were winter itself’ (Sunday)

‘Looking for the movie’ (Sunday)

‘The first woman’ (Sunday)

‘Posidonia’ (Sunday)

‘Everybody wants to be the next Weismann’ (Sunday)

‘The altarpiece of wonders. Notes for a film about Don Quixote ‘ [L] (Sunday)

‘Paradise’ (Sunday)

‘The reasons’ (Sunday)

‘Lose it all’ (Sunday)

‘The Chipén life’ [L] (Sunday)

‘Disappear (2020)’ (Sunday)

Prime Video (every Friday)

Apple tv

‘Fight before Christmas’ (Friday)

RTVE Play

Espinof recommends …

‘Annette’

Leos Carax starts a game that welcomes you and advises you to hold your breath until it ends the same way. You put up with it. And it lasts 140 minutes. The Mael brothers are lyricists in a moving orchestra where the camera does and shows things that I had not seen in my life.

It had been a long time since I felt the warmth of some artists thanking them for coming to their work. It had been a long time since it had been possible to do so. Incredible tour de force from a producer Driver who thanks Chris Rock and Bill Burr and shows that right now no one can beat him. Tragedy plus two hours and twenty equal to rock opera.

Recommended by Kiko Vega | Criticism | Friday on Netflix

‘Three Girls’

The story of these three young women and how they get into a pedophile ring is, without a doubt, one of the miniseries of the year. It comes from England and do not miss the opportunity to see it for free because in ‘La infamia’ we find an overwhelming story of inaction, prejudice and the lack of protection of childhood (well, adolescence) that may exist in the system .