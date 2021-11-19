1,200 Activision employees demand exit from Bobby Kotick

After the controversy that a recent report published by Wall Street Journal, which states that Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, also participated in the cases of mistreatment and abuse within the company, more than a thousand employees have already signed a petition demanding that the manager leave the position immediately.

The ABK Workers Alliance, a group of employees from Activision Blizzard that was formed as a response to the treatment that the company has towards its workers, launched a petition today, which is aimed at all personnel within the study and whose objective is to demand the immediate resignation of Kotick. Well, at the time of writing, this document has already reached 1,200 signatures.

“We workers no longer believe in Bobby Kotick’s leadership as CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that came to light regarding your behavior and work practices as the head of our company is contrary to the culture and integrity that we require from our leadership — and is in direct conflict with the initiatives that we ourselves proposed. We ask that Bobby Kotick resign as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and that shareholders be able to elect the new CEO without comment from Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the shareholders’ voting rights. “

Specifically, this petition has collected 1,211 signatures, which is equivalent to approximately 12% of the entire workforce of Activision Blizzard. Despite being a relatively small number, it is worth noting that the workers are signing publicly, that is, with their names and respective positions within the company. This would mean that anyone who signed could be at risk of becoming unemployed, although firing any of them for signing would end up being counterproductive for the company.

Editor’s note: I think sooner or later, Kotick will have to resign from his position before things get even more out of control. The executive is under the public eye, and after comments from both Sony and Microsoft, surely Acitivision shareholders will have to begin to rethink whether it is really worth it for Kotick to continue to lead the company.

Via: Kotaku