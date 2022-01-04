As if I saw it, many of you go crazy thinking about the Three Kings Day gifts that you have yet to finalize or the family meal that will serve to put an end to Christmas and you have not stopped to think about it. roscón de Reyes and you run the very serious risk of ending up buying it anywhere.

At Directo al Paladar we make homemade preparations and with the roscón de Reyes almost more than with any other preparation. Therefore, to make things easy for you and make sure you do not lose good habits, we bring you the best roscón de Reyes recipes. You just have to make sure you have the necessary ingredients at home and choose which recipe you are going to use them in.

The traditional

If you are of traditional tastes our recipe for the classic roscón de reyes is your thing. Its preparation is long, not complicated, due to the amount of leavening and resting times it requires, but it deserves to be treated with care. Although you can always try this other recipe, that of the easy roscón de Reyes, which reduces the time invested by almost half.

The traditional roscones can also be filledSo why not try making this recipe for Roscón de Reyes filled with pastry cream? It is made with a mass free of orange blossom water, but flavored with muscat and brandy. It sounds really tasty, don’t you think?

And if you don’t like pastry cream, you can always resort to whipped cream, whipped cream or the traditional truffle to fill cakes and pastries. Three options to choose from and which one is richer.

Singles and minis

Starting from a dough very similar to any of the previous ones, we can make a roscón de Reyes in the form of individual buns just by working it in a different way. By dividing it into small portions, the dough rises faster and the preparation time is shortened. This makes it a very suitable recipe for when you don’t have much time.

Another advantage of shaping the roscón as if they were Swiss buns is that they keep tender longer, are great to go and also freeze wonderfully. You do not have to worry about giving them the donut shape (which for many is a tough battle to peel) and the size can be adjusted to your liking.

Even smaller are the roscón sandwiches, a mini format that, when filled with cream and put on its lid, seem petit-fours of pastry for shine on the tray after the table with coffee or chocolate for a snack. They are devoured in one bite!

Puff pastry

Making a roscón de Reyes for breakfast, the whole family has its job, but if you don’t mind vary with the type of dough for its preparation, this roscón de Reyes puff pastry is the recipe for you. You will no longer have an excuse not to enjoy this Christmas tradition.

Inside you can add the cream that you like the most, be it cream, a truffle or a pastry cream (as we recommend above). The truth is that you eat in the blink of an eye, since it is much lighter than traditional raised dough.

With chocolate

For the more chocolatiers there are also options and what options! On the one hand there is the Roscón bonbon whose recipe can be made with and without Thermomix And that we present in a mini version, but that can be folded without problem so that large families or mega-chocolatiers have their needs well covered.

And on the other hand, the Choco King or chocolate roscón, also with a recipe in a traditional version or with Thermomix. The presentation is not wasted, but wait to try it and you will see that its flavor far exceeds it. It’s chocolatey wonderful.

With Thermomix

And since we just mentioned the Thermomix, those of you who have this robot at home know the great help it offers us when preparing dough. It frees us from the somewhat tedious task of kneading, while perfectly controlling the rising temperature. For you is this recipe for roscón de Reyes in Thermomix. The result is surprising.

For intolerant and allergic

We do not forget those who suffer from intolerances, specifically to gluten, lactose and eggs. Celiacs also have their recipe gluten-free roscón de Reyes, this first one is ours, but we have a second option that a follower gave us a long time ago. Here you can take a look at it.

If the limitations are imposed by the egg and the dairy, do not stay with the desire and try this roscón de Reyes without eggs or dairy. With it you can put the finishing touch to the Christmas holidays just like the others, because non-dairy milk is used to replace cow’s milk and eggs. A great solution.

We close our compilation with a series of ideas, tips and tricks that will help you with the task of preparing it at home. We hope that all of them contribute so that next Three Kings Day you can enjoy a delicious and delicious homemade roscón de Reyes. And if several recipes call your attention, nothing prevents us from preparing more than one other day of the year. Until San Antón, Easter is.

