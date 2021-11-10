12 toys that can be dangerous for dogs

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

Playtime is the most fun thing about having pets. However, there are toys that can be dangerous for dogs, even if they seem harmless.

If you are an animal lover, you probably have one or more dogs at home. There is no doubt that watching them while they enjoy a game is the most tender and exciting thing. However, beyond the fun, you should take into account that there are certain toys that can be dangerous for dogs. Have you thought about it before?

Maybe you bought one with the best intention in the world, not imagining how harmful it could be. The reality is that, as with children, pets deserve a lot of care and attention from their owners.

A single carelessness could cause an accident, illness or, worst case scenario, death. As we know that your greatest interest is their well-being, we prepared this article for you. With this reading you will learn what toys you should eliminate from your routine and what options are allowed. Ahead!

Toys that can be dangerous for dogs

Toys are very meaningful to these furry little animals who are as smart as they are innocent. So, from now on, do not use the items that we will mention in the following list.

1. Stones and sticks

It is common to see a pet and its master playing with these objects in a park, especially when they forgot their toy at home. The big problem with stones is that the gums suffer and the teeth can fracture.

While the sticks release splinters that your pet can swallow. In both cases, there is a possibility of drowning. It is preferable not to tempt fate!

On outings with dogs, it is common for owners to use stones and sticks to stimulate them. Watch out! This could be a problem.

2. Stuffed animals and dolls

You will wonder why a harmless stuffed animal, so adored by children, represents a risk for dogs. The answer is that the filling is toxic, as it is made of expanded polystyrene (EPS).

In the middle of the game, it is most likely that it will break and this material will be exposed. Consider accessories or small pieces of stuffed animals (such as eyes) as common causes of choking.

3. Golf or tennis balls

These balls are a lot of fun, but keep them only on the playing fields. The truth is that they are part of the list of toys that can be dangerous for dogs because they contain glass fibers. We refer to a material capable of causing tooth wear.

In this vein, specialists on the subject warn that, if the dog repeatedly plays with this type of ball, in the long run it will suffer oral problems. You already know, buy balls designed for your pet!

4. Wind-up toys

These kinds of toys tend to entertain dogs. However, the threads that come off the strings are very easy to swallow.

In general, they are expelled through the stool, although they can get stuck in the digestive tract, causing difficulty in defecating. If this happens, your duty is to go to the vet right away.

5. Toys too small

The same precautions that you take with children, when keeping them away from dangerous objects, apply them with your dog. As for the size of the toy, it is best if it is bigger than your mouth. This way, you prevent it from being swallowed.

Something very curious is that you can choose a toy that meets all the characteristics to be appropriate for a dog, but if it fails in the size, it becomes dangerous. Then, you would be risking their health. At this point, it is worth noting that it is also essential to pay attention to accessories, such as bells, buttons, bows and other tiny details.

6. Household items

Cups, clothes, shoes and even garbage are things that dogs have within their reach and that, sometimes, certain owners allow them to take them as toys. Beyond the material damage to those belongings, the dog could accidentally consume a toxic substance, choke, or cut yourself with something sharp.

Imagine that the dog begins to play with a cord or plugs and ends up electrocuted. It’s what you least want!

So the task is to start training him from puppyhood, Through the positive reinforcement, so that he learns what is not allowed. It is the key to avoiding unfortunate consequences.

7. PVC toys

Any member of the family or your dog is in danger with toys made of this material. Chlorine is its main ingredient. This compound can lead to developmental deficiencies, reproductive problems and damage to the immune system.

8. Meat bones

Perhaps you did not imagine seeing this toy on the list, since it is made for dogs. However, if yours is very anxious, it can choke on large pieces.

In addition to this, in case of ingestion, gastric juices make the particles of this product increase in size. Among the negative effects are digestive obstructions.

If even reading this you want to give your dog these bones, buy the best quality ones, which are not very soft and do not have aromas. The latter is an indicator of the high amount of chemicals they contain.

9. Painted toys

It is no secret to anyone that artificial paint is harmful to pets. One of the best suggestions is to avoid buying toys or balls with very bright colors.

They usually contain toxic elements such as lead. Instead, bring toys without extra paint.

10. Laser pointer

Are you one of those who laughs out loud when you see how the dog chases the laser light nonstop? Well, the fun will be over when you know what is really going on: your pet experiences anxiety and frustration because he does not achieve his goal.

It is not only about doing without those dangerous toys from the physical; the emotional factor is also very significant. Keep your dog’s emotional health safe, not forgetting that the laser will damage its retina if you aim it directly at its eyes.

11. Flying discs

Dogs love it and their owners love it too. It is no coincidence that it is one of the most popular toys for outdoor fun. But one of the main characteristics of the discs is their hardness, which becomes a detrimental factor for the teeth.

It is allowed to use them from time to time in a family game. Of course, remove them from the reach of the dogs, especially when they are left alone in the house.

12. Raw leather products

Just looking at these toys, you will never imagine that they are dangerous. In the elaboration process, most of the time manufacturers treat leather with methanal, a very difficult chemical to digest. Bloating, intestinal blockage, and death are three reasons to reject them.

Make sure your dog’s toys are larger than his mouth, so there is no risk of choking.

Recommended toys for dogs

After talking about toys that can be dangerous for dogs, it’s time to share several safe options to enrich playtime. Take note!

Latex toys: they are resistant, durable and non-toxic.

they are resistant, durable and non-toxic. Hard rubber balls: withstand scratches and bites. At the same time, they are useful for cleaning teeth.

Natural rubber toys: they do not deform or break easily.

Choose toys designed for dogs!

Giving the children’s ball, a plastic container or an old stuffed animal to dogs are very common practices, but not at all favorable. As we discuss throughout this note, choosing your dog’s toy is serious business. Just as parents worry about acquiring toys suitable for the age of their little ones; the same thing happens with dogs.

Make sure you give them a toy designed for them. according to their age, size and race. In this sense, two characteristics that cannot be lacking are resistance and durability.

A good toy maintains its original structure without releasing harmful debris, either because of its toxicity or because it suffocates it. Forget about painted toys and materials that are too hard, as they could affect the jaw of the pet.

In this vein, it is extremely important that pay attention to the content of the article’s label, in order to know if it is appropriate. Similarly, check that it does not require your supervision to play and check it frequently to confirm that it remains in good condition.

Anyway, if you apply all these suggestions, the playing time will be unsurpassed, magical, healthy, enriching. To enjoy with conscience, away from toys that can be dangerous for dogs!

