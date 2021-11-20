Starts on Black Friday 2021 and it is time to take advantage of any bargain that appears before us. You can already take a look at the best discounts that we have left you for this week, but we have among us a really succulent offer for PS5 and PS4 users.

The PlayStation Plus subscription It is reduced by 33% in its annual rate, so the total cost becomes 39.99 euros. This promotion begins today, November 19, and ends on the 29th of the same month. The original price for this subscription time is 59.99 euros.





Sony, PlayStation Plus – 12 Month Subscription | PS5 / PS4 / PS3 | PSN Download Code – Spanish Account

It is the players of the two Sony consoles who can make use of the advantages offered by this company service. The first of all is that we will have access to free monthly titles, a selection of games that we can add to the library each month.

On the other hand, we can count on exclusive discounts for the PlayStation Store, in addition to having access to cloud storage with 100GB of space to save all our games. For those who own a PS5, the benefits go further with the PlayStation Plus Collection, an extensive selection of titles to be able to play at any time.

In this month of November, Plus games come loaded, with Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Knockout City leading the way. In addition, several PSVR works are added to the batch, a unique opportunity to fully enjoy this format.

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.