In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Smart bracelets are the cheapest health and sports products you can buy to measure your day-to-day life.

By now everyone should know the great benefits of having a product on your wrist as they are activity bracelets or smartwatches. But it is the smart activity bracelets that are the most interesting for its low price.

Activity bracelets are especially known for models such as the Xiaomi Mi Band, but you can find many products in the same category from other brands that are also worth it.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

These are some of the activity bracelets that you can buy right now and that will arrive before Christmas. A gift that is sure to hit the spot for anyone who wants to start improving their health.

All have the option of counting your daily steps. Added to your weight, height and age, they can tell you the calories you burn in your day-to-day life. In addition, they have heart rate sensors to know how your heart works. There are even those with a blood oxygen sensor.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for € 39.99



Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for € 29.99



Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet has improved sensors to measure steps, distances and sleep quality. Also, new health options and the desired magnetic charge.

Amazfit Band 5 for € 28.90



A smart sports bracelet that can measure our heart rate, count our steps and calories or even monitor our sleep. Its battery lasts 15 days without recharging and is compatible with Alexa services. Read: The QR code of his vaccination passport is tattooed: genius or maximum stupidity? | Life

Honor Band 6 for € 42.93



This Honor smartband has an SpO2 meter, as well as a heart rate monitor and a 1.47 “AMOLED screen that can be seen perfectly in any circumstance.

Huawei Band 6 for € 34.90



Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

Huawei Watch Fit for € 69



Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

Huawei Band 4 Pro



Compact activity tracker with GPS and training assistant for daily or casual athletes.

Amazfit Bip S Lite for € 39.90



This Amazfit smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and up to 30 days of battery life, as well as a color screen and 14 sports modes.

Fitbit Luxe for € 149



Activity and wellness bracelet with up to 5 days battery, heart rate monitoring, stress management, sleep quality and sports activities.

Fitbit Charge 5 for € 179

Charge 5 is the new Fitbit activity tracker that takes a step forward by getting closer to the advanced functions of the brand’s smartwatches with integrated GPS and new data management algorithms.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for € 42.99



This smart bracelet offers an AMOLED screen, a heart rate sensor and up to three weeks of battery life. In addition, its spheres are highly customizable.

Garmin vívosmart 4 for € 99.99