12 eco-friendly gifts to give at Christmas

Last update: December 06, 2021

Being generous and giving gifts during the holidays shouldn’t blame the environment for overconsumption. There are alternatives to make ecological, plastic-free and sustainable gifts at Christmas.

Get inspired by this list to raise awareness about the pollution that the holidays produce year after year. Dare to change superfluous and harmful expenses for ideas that benefit the environment.

Ecological gifts for Christmas

Christmas is getting closer and closer and with it the concern for traditional gifts. However, despite the joy that those present bring with them, it is a time of extreme consumerism.

A lot of unnecessary garbage is wasted that ends up affecting the planet. Discover in this list 12 ecological Christmas gifts to give and contribute to the environment.

1. A day in the middle of the field

Gifts are not just material. Often times, the best of gifts can be an experience.

If you want to surprise your loved ones with an original surprise, invite them to spend an afternoon together surrounded by the tranquility of nature. Bring fruit and food to share and don’t forget to pick up the trash when you leave.

Spending a day outdoors is an immaterial gift that is sure to please everyone.

2. Cards plantable

Millions of Christmas cards are sent and discarded each year, taking up unnecessary space in landfills. A good idea to give a second life to those special messages is give away cards with seeds inside that can be planted later. You will see how words can become life.

3. Give nature

Instead of giving a bouquet whose flowers are already decomposing, give a small pine, a plant or a therapeutic flower for that special person in their respective pot. If you want to take detail to the next level, add Christmas accessories to decorate their new tree and can see it grow in the future.

4. Homemade jams and desserts

One of the most delicious ways to express love to others is when we cook something for them with dedication. Cookies, cakes, chocolates, jams or compotes are a good gift idea in this holiday season.

And you can personalize them with the message you want. Only busca your favorite recipes and manyou to the dough!

5. Handmade soaps

If you are a fan of aromatherapy and know the importance of hot baths for mental and body relaxation, a homemade soap made with your favorite essential oils is a great ecological gift to give to your loved ones. Mix your scents and your favorite ingredients to create an exclusive and personal soap.

6. Thermos and reusable lunch boxes

This idea is perfect for help reduce the consumption of plastic when we are away from home. Carrying our water and food in reusable thermos and lunch boxes made with recycled material means that we do not have to buy ultra-processed foods to satisfy hunger.

7. Bamboo cutlery

An ideal gift for those who really enjoy traveling and life on the go. Bamboo cutlery is one of the best alternatives to replace polluting materials like plastic. In addition, thanks to their biodegradability, they have the ability to compost in approximately five months.

8. Avoid giving away fast fashion (fast fashion)

Going to a large chain store and buying the first thing that catches our attention can be an easy way to get a good Christmas gift. Nevertheless, the environmental price paid is high. The industry of the moday is the second most polluting in the world.

9. Give gifts made by you

It is true that not all people have the same creativity or manual skillsis to create unique gifts, but Christmas gifts go beyond that: Love and attention are what count.

Scarves, hats, necklaces, and handcuffs are easy to make And a part of you will be with that special someone every time he takes them by his side.

10. Use recycled paper for wrapping

The excitement of opening a Christmas present is magical and momentary. However, after the gifts are uncapped, most packaging and decorative paper end up in the trash, creating unnecessary waste. When using recycled paper, we are giving a second chance to something that has also been useful in the past.

11. Give a bicycle

There is nothing like feeling the freedom of the wind playing with our hair on a sunny afternoon. The bicycle is one of the least polluting means of transport.

What’s more, Helps maintain overall health by being an excecardiovascular exercise lens. Contribute to the environment and the health of your loved ones.

A bicycle for Christmas is a very ecological gift that also takes care of health.

12. A birdhouse

If the person you are thinking of giving something to for Christmas has a garden in their home, a birdhouse is a great idea to invite these beautiful winged creatures to sing near them. In addition to being a decorative element for exteriors, it also represents a contribution so that the birds can rest and protect themselves from the rain.

More Christmas gift ideas

Beyond the materialism that the festivities can bring, at this time it is about being grateful for everything we had during the year, the people who accompanied us and the lessons we learned. So if you don’t have money to give a gift, don’t worry. Give moments, hugs and words of affection to your loved ones.

Get inspired by these 12 green and environmentally friendly gift ideas and do your bit to reduce global consumption during Christmas. When many people take small actions to improve and reduce pollution, the planet and humanity appreciate it.

