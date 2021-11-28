12 early pregnancy symptoms

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

In addition to delayed menstruation, there are other early symptoms that may suggest pregnancy during the first few weeks. We know them here.

Written and verified by the doctor Mariel mendoza the November 27, 2021. Last update: November 27, 2021

The first symptoms of pregnancy can appear early, in the first week, which generally coincides with the third week from the date of the last period.

Pregnancy occurs during ovulation, which in a regular menstrual cycle occurs on day 14 after the start of menstruation. That is why, due to the delay or absence of the rule, it is considered that the woman is already approximately two weeks pregnant.

Fertilization of the egg occurs in the fallopian tubes. Then the fertilized egg travels to the uterus. From this moment there is an increase in various hormones.

It is the increase in these hormones that produces the symptoms of pregnancy. These signs range from an enlargement and tenderness of the breasts to nausea. It is important to note that the manifestations they are very similar to the premenstrual picture, reason why they can get to be confused.

1. Swelling and tenderness in the breasts

These pregnancy symptoms are often the ones that women first notice. The breasts are larger and plump. They feel tense and there is greater sensitivity. The slightest friction with the areolas can cause pain.

This occurs due to increased progesterone, estrogen, and prolactin. By the sixth week of pregnancy, a woman may have increased a bra size.

Secondly, the skin of the nipple and areola darkens and your profile becomes more outstanding. The glands on the skin of the nipple grow to maintain hydration.

2. Tiredness and drowsiness

In pregnancy, tiredness and drowsiness are usually the first obvious symptoms, since they appear from the beginning. They occur because there is greater cardiac output.

On the other hand, the body goes into rest mode to promote recovery after the adjustments given by the great metabolic and hormonal changes. These symptoms are associated with an increase in progesterone.

Lack of strength at the beginning of pregnancy is to be expected and can make some daily activities difficult.

3. Mood swings

Mood swings in pregnancy occur mainly in the first and third trimesters. They can be very similar to PMS. There are changes in character, with increased sensitivity and irritability.

4. Nausea and vomiting

The sickness, which are predominantly in the morning, are related to an increase in the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin. They can be accentuated by certain foods and smells.

Because the increase in this hormone, also called pregnancy hormone, occurs one week after conception, when the ovum reaches the uterus, symptoms appear in the second week of gestation. Typically, the sensation disappears at the end of the first trimester.

5. Changes in the perception of smells and flavors

Another of the first symptoms of pregnancy is a heightened sense of smell, so some smells that were previously pleasant are no longer pleasant. There are also changes in the perception of flavors, being able to generate a metallic taste in the mouth.

Cravings depend on each woman and are associated with changes in the perception of taste and smell. There is even often an interest in food that you used to not like before.

6. Sudden dizziness, vertigo and fainting spells

These pregnancy symptoms are common, because there is increased blood flow to the uterus and placenta. Thus, a decreased blood flow to other areas of the body, with the consequent abrupt drop in blood pressure. Dizziness, vertigo and even syncope appear because of it.

7. More frequent urge to urinate

Among the first symptoms of pregnancy are the most frequent urge to urinate. These have two mechanisms. On one side, the uterus grows by compressing the bladder and prevents it from being fully filled.

In addition, increased blood flow increases filtration by the kidney, producing a greater volume of urine. All of this translates into an increased frequency of urination and a greater risk of urinary tract infections.

8. Constipation, gas and other digestive symptoms

Constipation is one of the most typical pregnancy symptoms. It is produced by the slowdown in the activity of the intestine due to progesterone. Which also leads to flatulence, heaviness, pain in the epigastrium and gastroesophageal reflux.

9. Abdominal swelling and pain in the lower lumbar region

As a first symptom of pregnancy, there is also abdominal swelling due to the progressive growth of the uterus and the retention of fluid. There is a feeling of pressure and there may be pain in the lower abdomen, resembling period pain; continuous and deaf.

Although pain in the lower back is more associated with the last weeks of pregnancy, it can be an early symptom due to movement and distention of the organs that are preparing to receive the baby. It usually manifests itself with stitches or spasms.

10. Scanty, short and superficial bleeding

This is known as implantation bleeding and it does not occur in all pregnancies. Happens when the fertilized egg implants itself in the endometrium and a small amount of blood is expelled.

It is a bleeding before the expected date of menstruation and is different from the rule. The blood is less thick, pinkish in color, with brown tones and light discharge. It can be associated with colicky pain in the lower abdomen.

11. Increased vaginal discharge

At the time of fertilization of the ovum there may be a slight pink discharge discharge. This occurs because there is an excess of vaginal mucus that is mixed with traces of blood by the entry of the sperm into the ovum and its movement to the uterus.

This flow can occur from a few minutes after intercourse to 3 days later.

Excess mucus is caused by increased estrogens. The flow is thicker to generate the mucous plug that prevents the entry of microorganisms into the uterine cavity.

12. Delayed menstruation

Of all the pregnancy symptoms, delayed menstruation is the most characteristic. Some women do not usually show any other signs.

However, on certain occasions menstrual-like bleeding may continue to occur. Or confuse implantation bleeding with menstruation.

The delay in menstruation occurs because the fertilization of the ovum leads to the generation of hormones that prevent ovulation. Hence, the menstrual cycle stops. The expectation is that menstruation does not occur until after delivery.

Nevertheless, pregnancy is not the only cause of a late period. It can be associated with stress, excessive exercise, diet, hormonal changes, or other factors.

Many women take the pregnancy test because their period has been delayed. And that is the most common sign of an ongoing feat.

What should I do if I have pregnancy symptoms?

The first symptoms of pregnancy can vary from one woman to another. Nevertheless, none of them is confirmatory.

In addition to the absence of menstruation, pregnancy is confirmed by positive tests. Faced with any suspicion, the ideal is to carry out a home test, blood tests, urine tests and ultrasound scans.

Blood and urine tests measure the levels of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin. The blood test can be performed from 10 days after conception; the urine test on the second or third day of delay. To avoid false negatives, it is recommended to wait until day 6-10.

From the fifth week of gestation, using a transvaginal ultrasound, a doctor can confirm pregnancy by looking at the gestational sac.

It might interest you …