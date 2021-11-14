LaSalud.mx.- Currently 12 million Mexicans live with diabetes and half of this group does not know that they have this disease, therefore, they do not receive adequate care. According to the latest National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT), the 12.6% of the population of Nuevo León aged 20 years or older had a previous medical diagnosis of diabetes, that is, the state is within the first five places at the national level.

Experts indicate that a timely diagnosis is key to the quality of life of patients. When a person is diagnosed with this condition, they must adopt a much healthier lifestyle that helps them maintain their well-being. Especially in the health situation we live in today. Complications from COVID-19 have been observed in people with diabetes they are 87% older than in people without diabetes, according to reports from the NGO El Poder del Consumidor.

Faced with this situation, the key for patients with this disease to have a better quality of life is to incorporate self-care habits into your daily routines. The Mexican Association of Diabetes in Nuevo León (AMNDL) recommends: a healthy diet; constant checks of glucose levels; keep active; recognize and learn to solve everyday problems; follow the doctor’s instructions regarding treatment; and constant reviews to reduce risks.

RGP