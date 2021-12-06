We are many users who started our journey in the world of domotizing the home through smart plugs. And it is that these types of products are among one of the most affordable gadgets when it comes to automating certain elements of our homes and even achieving significant energy savings with their use.
It is very interesting, therefore, to opt for this type of solution so as not to have to spend large amounts of money on specific products.
Xiaomi is one of the brands that offer this type of solution with its Mi Smart Plug, a smart plug that connects to our smartphone via Wi-Fi and that we can automate at will from the Mi Home application. However, What are the uses that we can give to this device in practice?. In this post we make a selection of different uses that you can give it, but surely you can think of many more.
How a smart plug works
Before starting with our selection of uses, we must do a brief review of how this device works so that you have everything ready when automating your home.
The Mi Smart Plug works via Wi-Fi technology and its configuration is done easily through the Mi Home application.
Once configured, we can carry out some tasks such as:
Monitor the electrical consumption of the product that we have connected
Activate or deactivate the passage of electricity through the device
Program schedules to turn the current on or off
The ideal is to connect simple products that work with the on or off of a simple mechanical switch that, incidentally, we must leave activated by default to be able to correctly manage the on or off directly from the smart plug itself.
In addition, not only can we control the Mi Smart Plug from the application to turn it on and off, but also it is possible to control it with our voice through the voice assistants of Google Assistant and Alexa which are fully compatible.
Finally, we must keep two aspects very present when choosing this product:
its maximum power is 2,500WTherefore, we cannot connect products of higher power
If we lose the Wi-Fi connection we can continue using it with the on and off button that we have in the plug itself
Usage ideas for a smart plug
Use it for hard-to-reach outlets. If, for example, you have a plug in an area that is difficult to access such as the back of a piece of furniture, the ideal is to leave whatever you want to control connected and do it remotely for greater comfort.
Connect a fan in summer. It is common for us to use this type of product in summer at bedtime to avoid heat. The downside is that They will stay on all night consuming in this way more energy. With the Mi Smart Plug we can program its shutdown and avoid this problem.
Remotely turn on or off coffee makers or kettles. This can save us a few valuable minutes in our mornings and have our coffee or infusion ready when we arrive in our kitchen.
Connect a power strip to the socket. With this we will be able to avoid the so annoying way stand by of the strips alreadypay or turn on all connected devices at the same time. Of course, be very careful with the number of connections we make in order not to exceed those 2,500W of maximum power of our Mi Smart Plug.
Something key is power control the electricity consumption of certain devices, and thanks to this gadget we can do it without problems to avoid surprises in our electricity bill.
You can make a lamp smart by simply plugging it in. We must leave activated the power switch of the lamp itself and we can turn it on or off directly through the Mi home application remotely.
You can optimize device loading time such as your mobile phone, laptop or your electric scooter programming the charging time recommended by the manufacturer.
You can create different routines depending on your needs. Thanks to its compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, we can create routines to turn groups of devices on and off at the same time, for example, if we create a good morning routine, we can turn on the lights or the coffee maker without requiring extra effort.
You can turn your sound system on or off so you can activate it whenever you need it and enjoy your favorite music without the need to connect it manually.
We can connect our garden lighting directly to the Mi Smart Plug, so that you can activate them at will when you need them or program their operation to automatically turn on when the sun goes down.
Whenever we go on vacation we forget turn off any device in our home such as our electric water heater. If we connect these products to the smart plug, we can turn them off or on without the need to be at home and avoid having to return.
If you have children, you can schedule a time to use the television or video console without the need to be permanently pending so that your children have a content consumption that you consider appropriate.
If you are people with reduced mobility or you take care of them, The use of this type of device is interesting in order to improve its needs. Thanks to voice assistants from Amazon and Google, we can control many devices without the need to activate or deactivate them manually.