We are many users who started our journey in the world of domotizing the home through smart plugs. And it is that these types of products are among one of the most affordable gadgets when it comes to automating certain elements of our homes and even achieving significant energy savings with their use.





It is very interesting, therefore, to opt for this type of solution so as not to have to spend large amounts of money on specific products.

Xiaomi is one of the brands that offer this type of solution with its Mi Smart Plug, a smart plug that connects to our smartphone via Wi-Fi and that we can automate at will from the Mi Home application. However, What are the uses that we can give to this device in practice?. In this post we make a selection of different uses that you can give it, but surely you can think of many more.

How a smart plug works

Before starting with our selection of uses, we must do a brief review of how this device works so that you have everything ready when automating your home.

The Mi Smart Plug works via Wi-Fi technology and its configuration is done easily through the Mi Home application.





Once configured, we can carry out some tasks such as:

Monitor the electrical consumption of the product that we have connected

Activate or deactivate the passage of electricity through the device

Program schedules to turn the current on or off

The ideal is to connect simple products that work with the on or off of a simple mechanical switch that, incidentally, we must leave activated by default to be able to correctly manage the on or off directly from the smart plug itself.

In addition, not only can we control the Mi Smart Plug from the application to turn it on and off, but also it is possible to control it with our voice through the voice assistants of Google Assistant and Alexa which are fully compatible.

Finally, we must keep two aspects very present when choosing this product:

its maximum power is 2,500W Therefore, we cannot connect products of higher power

If we lose the Wi-Fi connection we can continue using it with the on and off button that we have in the plug itself



Usage ideas for a smart plug