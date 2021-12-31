The co-founder of Twitch, Justin Kan on Thursday launched a new non-fungible token market (NFT) focused on blockchain games, dubbed Fractal.

Fractal’s Discord group has since amassed over 111,000 members despite being announced just two weeks ago.. At the time of writing, it appears that the biggest sale on the platform thus far has been the NFT “Baby Scoot” which was sold for 4 Solanas (SOL) for approximately USD 680.

The Solana-based marketplace allows users to buy, trade, and hold NFTs used in blockchain games. In an announcement Thursday, the company unveiled its first partner blockchain games, including The Sandbox, Nyan Heroes, Caveworld, and Genopets, to name a few.

As part of the announcement, Kan labeled the 111,000-member Fractal community as one of the “fastest growing” in the crypto space, and added:

“Durable digital assets through NFTs are the future of gaming. We have partnered with some of the most innovative gaming companies on the Solana blockchain to make that future a reality. “

“Players are excited about blockchain games and we are excited about all the new experiences they will allow.”he added.

In another blog post, Fractal has also revealed that it will ship 100,000 Fractal NFTs to its members, and has announced that they could have governing rights over the market and provide in-game benefits in the future.

“Fractals will have benefits both in the Fractal market and in our community. Mysterious and powerful, their full potential is yet to be discovered. Perhaps in the future they can grant special powers and abilities in your favorite blockchain-based games, or open doors to them. to exciting new worlds ready to be explored “, the publication reads.

Fractal has also hinted that it will expand compatibility with other blockchains over time, with Ethereum likely next, since the metaverseThe Sandbox is based on this network.

Today, users can connect Solana-compatible wallets, such as Phantom, and buy and sell any of the NFTs from Solana-based game projects.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Wendy Huang, co-founder of Australia-based Nyan Heroes, cited the strong team behind Fractal as a key reason the company decided to partner with the platform.

“Fractal’s gaming-centric NFT market has the potential to become the primary hub and aggregator for gamers and gaming communities.. The strength of its founding team makes Nyan Heroes even more confident that it could grow into a platform similar to Steam, “he said.

