These are small additions that we missed in Windows 7 especially for security reasons but that many users missed. Now it seems that Microsoft has decided to bring these back objects for the system desktop operating that they offer us so much utility. In this way, in the new Windows 11 we will find a series of widgets that we can choose to use so that they offer us the corresponding information we need.

That is why we are going to talk about a series of elements of this type that should become essential on your PC. They are widgets that once you have opted for migrate to Windows 11, they will be very useful on the desktop of the new system. Here we are going to show you some of the most interesting that you can find at the moment, later you can choose the ones that best suit your needs.

Keep in mind that these widgets offer us all kinds of information so that we can choose those that we consider useful.