If we are looking to lose weight or burn fat, it is key to reduce the amount of calories we enter daily. However, the most difficult thing is to modify the portions or the quantities to be consumed, that is why we leave 11 tricks to eat less almost without realizing it.

Always eat sitting at the table, without distractions





When we eat food without pay attention to food we tend to eat more due to lack of awareness and registration.

Therefore, if we want to eat less it is essential always eat sitting at the table and without distractions, that is, without working, listening to music or watching television but rather concentrating on food.

A more conscious diet is key if we seek eat less adjusting the amounts to the needs of the body.

Eating hard or high fiber foods





Fiber is one of the nutrients that more satiety causes and that can help to effectively quench hunger.

Also, foods high in fiber are generally hard and require chewing, all of which leads to an easy appetite quench.

Therefore, if we search eat less We recommend including hard, fiber-rich ingredients in each dish.

Include lean protein at every meal





Proteins are the nutrients that more satiety They produce and also those that cause the most satiation. That is, proteins can calm hunger and help us at the same time finish each meal in less time.

It is important include lean protein at each meal if we want to eat less, since fats can increase the palatability of the dishes and thus, hinder the process of satiety that we seek when controlling quantities.

Chew each bite well and eat slowly





Eat slow It is essential if we want to eat less, since the satiety process takes a certain time to occur.

To achieve this it is of great help chew each bite well, since it not only slows down the process of eating but also promotes awareness and satiety in the body.

Take care of hydration and drink water before meals





Keep the body well hydrated It is key to its proper functioning and not to confuse thirst with hunger when eating.

Drinking water before eating can distend the stomach and by a mechanical effect, promote satiety helping in this way, to eat less at each meal.

Bringing food served on small plates to the table





Take the food rations to the table or what is the same, sit down to eat with the food served on small plates It can be of great help when eating less.

Human beings are “completers” that is, we tend to end food intake when we no longer have more on our plate. That is why, if we want to eat less, it is important not to bring a large amount of food to the table, but just serve us on a small plate the portions to eat.

We also recommend do not eat from a container cookies, snacks or other foods, as well as a familiar container, since it will be very complex to control the amount we are consuming.

Use cutlery whenever possible





In order to promote awareness of what we eat and make food intake more lean to promote satiety, we recommend whenever possible to use cutlery.

If it is a sandwich or some other dish that is consumed mostly with the hands, we recommend splitting the portion or divide the unit into small bites.

Add fresh fruits or vegetables to each preparation





Both fruits and vegetables consumed without undergoing cooking they are a source of water in appreciable proportions, and fiber for the body.

Both components promote the satiety process And they can help reduce the caloric density of dishes, which has been shown to contribute to eating less.

Avoid whenever possible, sugar in your dishes





In order to improve the quality of what we eat as well as avoid substances with an addictive effect on the body, we recommend whenever possible avoid added or free sugar.

The pleasant effect that sugar produces in the body can hinder the satiety process and on the contrary, encourage us to eat more and more.

Thus, if we want to eat less, we recommend avoiding its presence in the usual preparations.

Prioritize the intake of fresh food and subtract ultra-processed





Most of the ultra-processed that we find in the supermarket have addictive substances inside such as sugars, sodium, fats or refined flours.

For all this, we recommend prioritize fresh foods in the diet which are always more satisfying and of better quality, and avoid ultra-processed foods whenever possible, if we want to eat less.

Avoid a wide variety of dishes at every meal





Although it is always advisable to eat a varied diet, it is key that diversity occurs throughout the day and not at each meal.

Due to a process called sensory-specific satiety we tend to eat more if there is a great variety of dishes in front of us, at each intake.

Therefore, when looking to eat less we recommend that, no more than two or three preparations are presented to us In each meal.

These are 11 tricks that can help you eat less without even realizing it and thus, favor the achievement of a diet more adjusted to the needs that can help you lose weight.

Image | iStock, Jumpstory and Unsplash