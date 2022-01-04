When you start in the gym, it is very easy to improve and you do not have to squeeze your head a lot. But as the weeks and months go by, the progress is not so linear, generating a very large demotivation.

Here are some tips to keep you progressing.

23 EXERCISES with our own BODY WEIGHT to get fit AT HOME WITHOUT MATERIAL Vitonica

Enjoy the sport

First and the best advice, is that if you do not enjoy strength sports and training in a gym, do not force yourself to do it. Give yourself a few months, try to adapt the training to you, And if you still don’t like it, change your sport because in the long run, you will end up getting better results with a sport that you enjoy.

Control fatigue

Something very important that you have to do yes or yes, is control fatigue that you accumulate training, since this can determine your results. Do not go to the limit in every series you do because this will end up causing you to break down and make your health worse, instead of better.





Set realistic goals

Perhaps at some point in your time at the gym, you consider getting competition bodies. But this is not possible in most cases because normally it cannot be achieved naturally, either due to the use of illegal substances or because in the photos you see, they use mounting tools, which make the fact of getting these bodies, just be an unreal goal.

Do not trust everything they tell you

Do not believe everything they tell you because in this sport, on the one hand there are many myths, and on the other hand, very few absolute truths. Therefore, always look for what best suits you, be critical of everything, do not consult the information in a single source and see that if the information you receive is contrasted with science.

Supplements are not magic

The sports supplement industry, as a general rule, tries to make you believe that supplements are better than they really are. There are many supplements that work, but the effect you will get with them is not comparable to what a good diet, training or rest can give you.

Technique is more important than kilos moved

Never sacrifice exercise technique in favor of gaining weight that you move. It is very difficult to deal physically and mentally with an injury, and we are not immune from injury. The more you compromise your technique, the more likely you are to injure yourself.

Take care of your diet and training equally

Food is just as important as training, and you won’t get the results you want if you don’t pay enough attention to both.





Surround yourself with people who have the same goals

It is important because, although you can learn how to lead a healthy life, the people around you can condition you more than you might think. For example, eating with people of the same sex, you tend to eat more.

Don’t change your training constantly

Don’t change your training routine entirely with the intention of surprising the muscle. If something works for you, don’t change it, although you can improve it.

Don’t cut your carbs

Carbohydrates are not your enemy, quite the opposite. If carbohydrates are used as the main source of energy in strength training, in case of reducing them, you will compromise your progress.

If you want to lose fat, cutting them down might be an option, but don’t cut them off entirely.

Heating

Warming up before training is a must. It may not make sense at first, but it can increase your performance and make you less prone to fewer injuries.

In Vitónica | Seven healthy goals that you can set yourself this 2021 (and the keys to achieve them)

In Vitónica | Learn to interpret the nutritional information of foods

Images | iStock.